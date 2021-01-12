Burnley vs Man United live stream: team news, how to watch the in 4K

Edinson Cavani returns as do Pogba and Luke Shaw as Manchester United seek to go top of the table at Turf Moor tonight. They remain unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League fixtures. Can the Clarets burst their bubble? Make sure you know how to watch a Burnley vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Live stream info. UK football fans will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch Burnley vs Manchester United in 4K. To watch in HD, non-Sky customers can purchase a Now TV pass. In the US, subscribers to NBCSN can watch the game on TV and stream it on the NBCSN live web player. Remember to use a VPN when trying to stream away from home in another country. Those without cable can watch on FuboTV.

There's no doubt that United are the form team in the Premier League right now but their comprehensive loss to rivals Manchester City in the League Cup will have brought Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad back down to earth. They'll be looking for maximum points against Burnley to keep their noisy neighbours off their backs in the title race too.

Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and defender Eric Bailly have all passed fitness tests to make the XI. Doubtless, the big boost, though, is the return of star striker Edinson Cavani after the Uruguayan's controversial three-match ban. The ex-PSG man had been hitting impressive form just before his suspension and will be hoping to pick up where he left off this evening.

Meanwhile, the home team welcome Kevin Long, Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeill back to the squad although all three will begin on the bench only. Sean Dyche's side have games in hand on most around them. A win will likely not take them up the table but any points gleaned will widen the fissure between Burnley and the relegation candidates.

It's an 8.15pm GMT (3.15pm ET) kick-off at Turf Moor. Read on to find out how to watch a Burnley vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Man United live stream free in the US

(Image credit: Dunk - https://www.flickr.com/photos/dullhunk/7375450280/)

NBC is the rights holder for Burnley vs Man United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Burnley vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as NordVPN.

Nord VPN from £2.86 per month

You can get three months free when you sign up to a two-year plan, bringing VPN access to six simultaneous smart devices including desktop computers, laptops, mobiles and tablets running Windows, Mac OS, iOS and Android. Nord offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Burnley vs Man United in 4K

Burnley vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Tuesday night.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Burnley vs Man United live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass £9.99

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV or opt for a month instead for £34 including the HD picture and surround sound boost.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Burnley vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

The ultimate guide to the best Now TV deals and free passes

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Tuesday 12th January

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United - 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Burnley vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wolves vs Everton, 8.15pm, Sky Sports Arena / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 13th January

Man City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham - 8.15pm, Amazon Prime Video

Thursday 14th January

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 16th January

Wolves vs West Brom - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leeds United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - 3pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

West Ham United vs Burnley - 3pm, Amazon Prime Video

Fulham vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Leicester City vs Southampton - 8pm, BT Sport 1

Sunday 17th January

Aston Villa vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur - 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool vs Man Utd - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Man City vs Crystal Palace - 7.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Monday 18th January

Arsenal vs Newcastle United - 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tuesday 19th January

West Ham United vs West Brom - 6pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Leicester City vs Chelsea - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Wednesday 20th January

Leeds United vs Southampton - 6pm, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Fulham vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Man City vs Aston Villa - 8.15pm, BT Sport 2