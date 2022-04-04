Benfica vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Champions League quarter-final online

Liverpool's quest for Champions League glory heads to Portugal on Tuesday night where Benfica await. Who will take the advantage in this quarter-final first leg? Make sure you know how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

US soccer fans can stream Benfica vs Liverpool free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Benfica vs Liverpool live stream Date: Tuesday 5th April 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Liverpool have lost on their last three visits to Lisbon, but they're unbeaten in their last eight Champions League games against Portuguese opponents and have only tasted defeat three times so far this season, most recently to Inter at Anfield in the second leg of the previous round. Can the Reds bring their scintillating Premier League form with them to the Portuguese capital?

Benfica haven't beaten an English side in Europe since a 3-1 win over Newcastle in 2013, but the Eagles have already taken the scalps of Barcelona and Ajax on their march to the quarter-final stage. Jurgen Klopp's relentless Liverpool will present by far their toughest challenge yet, but much-admired Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez could cause problems for them and will be looking to make an impression in the biggest game of his career so far.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday 5th April 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Benfica vs Liverpool starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Benfica vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Benfica vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Benfica vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Benfica vs Liverpool live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Benfica vs Liverpool in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Benfica vs Liverpool), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Benfica vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Benfica vs Liverpool – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Tuesday 5th April 2022 (QF first legs)

Benfica v Liverpool

Man City v Atlético Madrid

Wednesday 6th April 2022 (QF first legs)

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Tuesday 12th April 2022 (QF second legs)

Bayern Munich v Villarreal

Real Madrid v Chelsea



Wednesday 13th April 2022 (QF second legs)



Atlético Madrid v Man City

Liverpool v Benfica



Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022