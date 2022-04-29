2000 Guineas live stream: how to watch the 2022 Newmarket race free online

The 2000 Guineas – the prestigious flatrace held at Rowley Mile, Newmarket – returns this Saturday, 30th April. The big race get underway at 3.40pm so there's just time to place your bets. Saturday is forecast to be largely dry and the going is good, good to firm in places. UK viewers can watch the Guineas 2022 free on ITV. Make sure you know how to watch a free 2000 Guineas live stream from where you are.

2000 Guineas live stream (2022) Date: Saturday 30th April 2022 Start time: 3.40pm BST / 10.40am ET / 12.40am AEST (Sun) Venue: Newmarket Racecourse, England FREE UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

The QIPCO Guineas Festival will be a three-day meeting on 29th April - 1st May. The highlights, of course, being the historic 2000 Guineas (Saturday) and 1000 Guineas (Sunday). Pat Sharp will be plating a DJ set directly after Saturday's race.

Native Trial is the hot favourite for this year's 2000 Guineas. The unbeaten colt, son of Oasis Dream, is trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin and won the Craven Stakes at the track last time out.

Of course, prices are short so many punters are casting their eye down the list of 15 confirmed contenders. Luxembourg, trained by Aidan O'Brien, is also unbeaten having won all three starts as a two-year-old. Plus, O'Brien has won this race a record 10 times.

There's plenty of money going the way of Perfect Power, too. He made a winning return at Newbury recently, but there are doubts over whether he's a true "miler", and so may not have the staying power for the 2000 Guineas.

Ready to see the world's finest nags battle it out on The Rowley Mile? The race starts at 3.40pm BST on 30th April. Make sure you know how to watch a free 2000 Guineas live stream from where you are.

The Guineas Festival 2022 racecard

All times British Summer Time

Saturday 30th April 2022

1:15pm The Read Ryan Moore On Betting.Betfair EBF Kilvington Stakes 6f

1:50pm The My Odds Boost On Betfair Heritage Handicap 6f

2:25pm The Betfair Daily Rewards Suffolk Stakes 9f

3:00pm The Betfair Palace House Stakes 5f

3:40pm The QIPCO 2000 Guineas 8f

4:15pm The Read Tony Calvin’s Tips On Betting.Betfair Open Handicap 12f

4:50pm The Betfair Exchange Newmarket Stakes 8f

5:25pm The Betfair Weighed-in Podcast Stakes 6f

2000 Guineas free live stream 2022

Good news: the 2000 Guineas is free to watch on ITV Racing. ITV Hub will provide a free live stream.

Outside the UK this Saturday? Roaming UK nationals can use a VPN to access the 2000 Guineas free on ITV Hub from wherever they are. Full details just below...

How to watch the 2000 Guineas abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2000 Guineas rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN to watch the 2000 Guineas

Using a VPN for the 2000 Guineas on ITV Hub is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2000 Guineas 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Then head over to ITVHub on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2000 Guineas live stream.

How to watch the 2000 Guineas in Ireland

Horse racing fans in the Republic of Ireland should canter over to Virgin Media One to watch live coverage of the 2000 Guineas 2022. The channel will also provide a free live stream via the Virgin Media Player.

Outside Ireland? Roaming Irish nationals can use a VPN to access Virgin Media Player from abroad without being blocked.

2000 Guineas starters and stalls

Berkshire Shadow Jason Watson (stall 7)

Boundless Ocean Kevin Manning (5)

Checkandchallenge Danny Tudhope (13)

Coroebus James Doyle (1)

Dubawi Legend Tom Marquand (14)

Eydon David Egan (10)

Light Infantry Jamie Spencer (8)

Lusail Pat Dobbs (12)

Luxembourg Jockey tbc (4)

Native Trail William Buick (15)

Perfect Power Christophe Soumillon (3)

Point Lonsdale Jockey tbc (11)

Royal Patronage Jason Hart (6)

Tacarib Bay Sean Levey (9)

The Wizard Of Eye John Egan (2)