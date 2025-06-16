Wow! Make a £1200 saving on this spectacular 55-inch Sony OLED TV

When we see that one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market right now is sporting a £1200 saving, we have to talk about it – and that's exactly the case here.

For just £1799 at Sevenoaks, the five-star Sony A95L QD-OLED TV is at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Plus, when you buy this TV, you get 50 per cent off Sony soundbars which means you could save £699.50 on the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 or £199.50 on the Sony HT-S200 – two of the best soundbars on the market right now, as tested by our experts.

Sony XR55A95L QD-OLED TV was £2999 now £1799 at Sevenoaks (save £1200)

The five-star Sony A95L is the TV giant's second-gen QD-OLED model that we've voted as the best premium pick for 55-inch TVs. And now it comes with a less-than-premium price. Stunning brightness, contrast and colours alongside crisp and direct sound – all for just £1799.

We've only reviewed the 65-inch Sony A95L QD-OLED TV model, but we know that the spec sheets for both are incredibly similar.

And thanks to its second-generation QD-OLED panel, it was predicted to be one of the brightest OLED TVs ever made and it certainly lives up to expectations.

We've called it "the very best money-no-object TV you can currently buy" and now, instead of its launch price of £2999, it's just £1799 at Sevenoaks.

For this price, you get crisp, direct and spacious sound alongside wonderfully bright picture thanks for the combination of OLED and Samsung's flagship Quantum Dots technology.

The only caveat with this TV is that you're only getting two HDMI 2.1 sockets, one which double as the eARC port, which may be required if you're taking advantage of Sevenoaks’ additional discount on soundbars.

This offering though is still great for gamers, what with its support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM. The A95L is also the first Sony TV to support Dolby Vision gaming.

It led us to say in our full review: "Not only is it capable of going astonishingly bright and producing incredibly vibrant colours, but it also uses those abilities to recreate movies and TV shows more accurately than the TVs with which it is competing.

"On top of all of that, it's one of the best-sounding TVs you can buy – although we firmly believe that picture quality this good should be partnered by the sort of sound that only an AV amplifier and Atmos speaker system can provide."

And all this is why this 55-inch Sony A95L is an excellent TV, now boasting an excellent saving.

