Upgrading to OLED on a budget? This Samsung model is one of the best entry-level models we have tested

Been curious to jump on the OLED bandwagon to see what all the fuss is about? Perhaps you are finally taking the plunge ahead of a certain video game launch next month?

Whatever your reasons, if you are taking the first step on the OLED ladder, then the Samsung S85H is an excellent choice. It’s one of the best entry-level OLEDs we have tested – and it is currently available at a new lowest price of £1074 at Richer Sounds. That's £426 off the price from when we tested the TV in July!

To get this price, use the code RSTV50 to save £50 off the already discounted price and then claim £75 cashback from Samsung – full details are here.

A good, cheap OLED is hard to get right – but Samsung has made a lot of good decisions here, particularly with brightness. The brightness is particularly good for an entry-level OLED, which is ideal if your room has a lot of ambient light.

“Switching to Pan, our standard peak-brightness stress test due to its atypical 4000 nits mastering, it’s immediately clear that the S85H burns brighter than previous entry-level OLEDs we’ve tested and its main rival, the LG B6,” reads our Samsung S85H review. “The setting sun offers a wider range of reds and oranges that show up as pure white on its rival.”

Colours are a tad bombastic compared with the B6, but the solidity and three-dimensionality of the S85H’s picture meant it was the set our eyes were drawn to during a race scene in F1: The Movie.

The S85H comes with the latest-gen version of Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which is easy to navigate and automatically arranges apps based on your usage habits. As usual, all the major apps and services are present and running correctly, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and more.

Gaming specifications are surprisingly impressive for the price, with four full-speed HDMI 2.1 inputs capable of carrying a 4K/120Hz signal, as well as VRR and ALLM. Even some flagship OLEDs have only two HDMI 2.1 sockets!

Dolby Vision Gaming is missing, however, as is the regular version of Dolby’s HDR standard. No Samsung set supports Dolby Vision, however, and HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG are all on board.

Our main gripe with the S85H is with the audio. The 2.0-channel, 20W Dolby Atmos system noticeably lacks bass, even though there’s a reasonable sense of direction and separation. It’s fine for daytime TV viewing, but you will probably want a soundbar for any form of movie watching.

The LG C6 and Samsung S90F offer a little more nuance, extra finesse, and a more natural picture if you do have a bit more money for a mid-range OLED.

But if you are restricted on price, then the Samsung S85H is one of the top options currently available. Its punchy, immersive and three-dimensional picture is a cut above most similarly priced rivals, and it is now enjoying a good £426 discount at Richer Sounds.

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