There’s a new QLED available now – and its price tag is more than competitive

There’s a new QLED TV series on the block, as the German consumer electronics brand METZ has announced a range powered by TiVo. They might not be the first company that springs to mind when thinking of a TV manufacturer, but they have been in the business for more than 85 years. The new range boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos, which the brand says allows viewers to enjoy a “realistic, immersive and spatial sound experience.”

The MQE7600ZUK series is on sale now but you can only get it from Euronics stores across the UK. It’s available now in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, with a 43-inch version set to follow in April.

METZ’s QLED range is set to start at around £379 for the 43-inch,. The 50-inch is available for £429, and the 55-inch model is going for £489. You can get your hands on the 65-inch TV for £659. At that price range, the brand could challenge the likes of Hisense and TCL as they also offer QLED TVs at a budget price. If this TV delivers on its promises, it could be well worth considering.

The streaming service Freely is also available, allowing viewers to access free-to-air channels such as BBC and Channel 4 via the internet without the need for an aerial. You can also watch subscription streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.

To lower blue light emissions, the QLED range uses METZ Eye Care technology which uses automatic brightness control. As the Smart TVs are powered by TiVo, they have personalised recommendations, advanced voice control and search.

MORE:

This is the difference between QLED and OLED

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And here are the best cheap TVs on the market

Check out our review of the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED