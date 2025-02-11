There’s a new QLED available now – and its price tag is more than competitive
At £379 for Dolby Atmos and QLED technology, it sure looks promising
There’s a new QLED TV series on the block, as the German consumer electronics brand METZ has announced a range powered by TiVo. They might not be the first company that springs to mind when thinking of a TV manufacturer, but they have been in the business for more than 85 years. The new range boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Atmos, which the brand says allows viewers to enjoy a “realistic, immersive and spatial sound experience.”
The MQE7600ZUK series is on sale now but you can only get it from Euronics stores across the UK. It’s available now in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, with a 43-inch version set to follow in April.
METZ’s QLED range is set to start at around £379 for the 43-inch,. The 50-inch is available for £429, and the 55-inch model is going for £489. You can get your hands on the 65-inch TV for £659. At that price range, the brand could challenge the likes of Hisense and TCL as they also offer QLED TVs at a budget price. If this TV delivers on its promises, it could be well worth considering.
The streaming service Freely is also available, allowing viewers to access free-to-air channels such as BBC and Channel 4 via the internet without the need for an aerial. You can also watch subscription streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+.
To lower blue light emissions, the QLED range uses METZ Eye Care technology which uses automatic brightness control. As the Smart TVs are powered by TiVo, they have personalised recommendations, advanced voice control and search.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.