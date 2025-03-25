My favourite kitchen TV has dropped to under £100 for Amazon Spring Deal Days

It's easy to be cynical about yet another Amazon sales event, and it's fair to say that not every 'deal' included in the Spring Deal Days is the real thing, but there are some discounts worth shouting about.

This one is for those who like to watch a bit of sport or stream their favourite TV shows while cooking up a storm in the kitchen: the 24-inch Roku smart TV is down to just £99 at Amazon right now.

It's produced by little-known brand RCA, but don't let that put you off: we subjected this little telly to our full, rigorous testing process and found it to be surprisingly competent and very smart. User reviews are very positive overall, too.

Of course, it doesn't have to go in a kitchen – it would make a great bedroom TV, too.

RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1) was £136 now £99 at Amazon (save £37)

This 24-inch RCA Roku TV isn't fancy, but it gets the basics of picture quality right and has a very comprehensive and easy-to-use smart platform. We were impressed enough to award the TV four stars at £136, so this is a real bargain.

As you'd probably expect, this RCA TV is very basic in terms of design, but it's also very lightweight, which might be a bonus for those who can see themselves wanting to move their TV between rooms – or perhaps even from the house to the caravan for holiday time.

The HD-Ready (720p) screen is low-res by modern, full-sized TV standards, but it's fine for a TV this size and price, and the picture it produces is surprisingly bright and punchy – ideal for rooms that see a lot of light.

It's sharp and detailed, too, and it even handles motion fairly well, so you don't get the nasty ghosting that's typical of TVs at this level.

The real star, though, is the Roku smart platform, which is jam-packed with apps, from the usual big-hitter streaming services (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV) to Now, Discovery+ (the current home for what was BT Sport) and all of the UK's catch-up apps.

All told, the RCA Roku TV was a bit of a bargain at its original price, and now it's cheap as chips!

