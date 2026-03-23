The Samsung QN90F is an outstanding living room TV. With exceptional backlight control, an abundance of features, and excellent gaming performance, this is a TV that delivers in almost every single way. No wonder we gave it a coveted five stars.

Right now the 65-inch QN90F can be yours for £1299 at Peter Tyson. It's still a lot of money, but only £40 more than its record low and a whopping £1200 less than its list price.

OLED TVs steal a lot of the headlines, but Mini LED alternatives are unmatched in terms of versatility, durability and raw impact. If you can forgo OLED's advantages and love a TV deal, then the QN90F is a steal.

Save 48% Samsung QN90F: was £2,499 now £1,299 at Peter Tyson If you're looking for an alternative to OLED and a cheaper choice than the equivalent LG C5, then this £1200 discount deal is a bit of a no-brainer. Offering a punchy, detailed picture and impressive gaming specifications, this Mini LED offers a huge amount. Now at a seriously reduced price.

Read the full Samsung QN90F review

When we had the QN90F in our test room, we were very impressed by its ability to "produce typically beautiful images capable of adapting to pretty much every possible picture quality need and taste – as well as pretty much any possible room environment".

On top of that, saturations are rich and vibrant, but there’s enough subtlety in tones, even in the punchiest areas, to ensure that they never slide into looking cartoonish or flat. Like most 4K Samsung TVs, the QN90F presents a sharp overall image. It still manages to look natural, though, as if any sharpening enhancements are being applied more intelligently and on a more localised basis than they have been with other models.

In terms of audio, the TV's built-in speakers can deliver Dolby Atmos soundtracks. After selecting the Amplify sound mode, we find that the speakers can project sound clearly, creating a reasonably engaging soundstage.

Gamers will be pleased to hear that all four of the QN90F’s HDMI ports are specified to the full 48Gb HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, allowing them to handle the latest key gaming features of 4K/120Hz (actually Samsung’s TV can get up to 165Hz), VRR (including the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro system), and ALLM switching.

At a discounted price of £1299 at Peter Tyson, the Samsung QN90F is a great choice.

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Read our full Samsung QN90F review

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