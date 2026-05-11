Looking for a World Cup TV? This Award-winning Sony OLED has plunged to its lowest ever price

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is fast approaching, with 48 nations set to clash over the beautiful game in exactly one month's time.

And, of course, you'll want to watch every goal, cheer and heartache on one of the best screens possible.

If you're torn between buying one of the best-performing OLEDs on the market and not breaking the bank, we've got a solution for you – the Sony Bravia 8, now £1,050 at AO.com.

Our expert testers not only gave the Sony Bravia 8 a full five-stars in their review, but they liked it so much they awarded it the TV Product of the Year Award in 2024.

Just bear in mind you'll have to be an AO member to get this price. It costs £39.99 but will grant you a £279 discount, as well as other perks such as free delivery and unpacking. Membership lasts a year and can be cancelled over the phone; full details here.

If you're buying the Bravia 8 with the World Cup in mind, you certainly won't be disappointed.

As is common with Sony TVs, the Bravia 8 offers excellent motion processing, perfect for watching footballs zip across the pitch without blur and judder. We were very impressed when we tested this with a viewing of Blade Runner 2049.

"Watching Ryan Gosling’s character fly into a dusty protein farm, motion handling is beautiful and we don’t see any artefacts as his car zooms over the landscape and a recon drone examines the scene," our Sony Bravia 8 review reads. “Dark areas retain oodles of detail, with every crinkle in the sofa in Dave Bautista's home being apparent.”

It's not all about motion, though – the Sony Bravia 8 is also incredibly bright and sharp with natural colours, which is sure to make the many kit colours stand out.

Another Sony strength is sound, with the Bravia 8 outperforming most OLED rivals thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology. We found the bass a tad light, the Bravia 8 makes up for this with control – we didn’t experience any distortion or loss of precision as we do on most TV speaker systems until volume was above 80 per cent.

Should you wish to switch to EA Sports FC 26, there's plenty of gaming features too, including twin HDMI 2.1 ports, Dolby Vision Gaming and support for 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

HDR is also well serviced with support for HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG formats, as well as an IMAX Enhanced picture mode on board too for movies.

You may also want to consider the 55-inch LG C5, which is also at a similar price and offers four HDMI 2.1 sockets for gamers as well as a punchier picture for World Cup matches.

The Sony Bravia 8 is a stellar OLED TV though, offering some of the industry's best motion handling and built-in audio to give you a truly immersive pitchside experience. It's received a pre-World Cup discount too – the Bravia 8 is now 42 per cent off at AO.com.

MORE:

Check out our full Sony Bravia 8 review

Do also consider the newer LG C5

And here are all of the best OLED TVs available right now