LG has officially unveiled pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs for the European market, and early signs are pointing towards a decent, if not revolutionary, pricing structure for the G5, C5 and B5.

Prices seem identical to last year's lineup across the board, though that doesn't include the M5 Wireless OLED TV yet, as pricing hasn't been shared for that model. The B5 remains the most affordable in the range, while the C5 steps up performance and features for an increased cost, and the G5 offers the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology for the ultimate brightness and picture performance in the range.

The B5 will start at €1700 for the 48-inch model, the 55-inch model will cost €1900, the 65-inch model will retail for €2800, and the two largest models in the entry-level OLED range – 77 and 83 inches – will cost €4300 and €6000, respectively.

Moving up the range, the C5 starts at €1700 for the 42-inch model, €1800 for the 48-inch version, the 55-inch model will cost €2400, the 65-inch C5 costs €3200, and once again, the two largest models will cost €4600 (77 inches) and €7200 (83 inches).

At the top of the range, you'll find the G5, which now comes in a 48-inch screen size option, much like the B5 and C5. That will cost you €2100, the 55-inch model will retail for €2800, the 65-inch version costs €4000, and the 77-, 83- and 97-inch models are set to cost €5500, €8700, and €30,000, respectively.

European pricing won't tell the full story, as costs vary greatly between markets, something we're familiar with from previous years across various brands. Directly converting the price likely won't give us a completely accurate outcome, but as we've made it this far, there's no harm in seeing what these TVs could cost in the UK, US and Australia.

We're using the 65-inch model from each of the aforementioned ranges as a point of reference and converting the prices directly from Euros to the corresponding currency.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Using the power of currency conversion, we estimate that the 65-inch B5 could cost £2315 / $2935 / AU$4660. The 65-inch C5 could cost £2645 / $3350 / AU$5325; for reference, we tested the 65-inch C4 at £2700, so the UK pricing seems consistent. Finally, the 65-inch G5 could retail for £3300 / $4120 / AU$6660, which also seems very consistent with the £3299 price we tested last year's G4 at.

We'll remind you to take those converted prices with a pinch of salt, and in the meantime, we'll be eagerly awaiting LG's official word on pricing for the upcoming OLED TVs. According to FlatpanelsHD, we could see the G5 launch in April, while the C5 will arrive between March and May, depending on which screen size you're after, and it's a similar story with the B5, which is set to release between April and June.

MORE:

Read our LG C5 hands-on review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

As well as the best LG TVs