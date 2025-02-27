LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign

News
By
published

European pricing for the G5, C5 and B5 has been revealed

LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
(Image credit: Future)

LG has officially unveiled pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs for the European market, and early signs are pointing towards a decent, if not revolutionary, pricing structure for the G5, C5 and B5.

Prices seem identical to last year's lineup across the board, though that doesn't include the M5 Wireless OLED TV yet, as pricing hasn't been shared for that model. The B5 remains the most affordable in the range, while the C5 steps up performance and features for an increased cost, and the G5 offers the latest Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology for the ultimate brightness and picture performance in the range.

The B5 will start at €1700 for the 48-inch model, the 55-inch model will cost €1900, the 65-inch model will retail for €2800, and the two largest models in the entry-level OLED range – 77 and 83 inches – will cost €4300 and €6000, respectively.

Moving up the range, the C5 starts at €1700 for the 42-inch model, €1800 for the 48-inch version, the 55-inch model will cost €2400, the 65-inch C5 costs €3200, and once again, the two largest models will cost €4600 (77 inches) and €7200 (83 inches).

At the top of the range, you'll find the G5, which now comes in a 48-inch screen size option, much like the B5 and C5. That will cost you €2100, the 55-inch model will retail for €2800, the 65-inch version costs €4000, and the 77-, 83- and 97-inch models are set to cost €5500, €8700, and €30,000, respectively.

European pricing won't tell the full story, as costs vary greatly between markets, something we're familiar with from previous years across various brands. Directly converting the price likely won't give us a completely accurate outcome, but as we've made it this far, there's no harm in seeing what these TVs could cost in the UK, US and Australia.

We're using the 65-inch model from each of the aforementioned ranges as a point of reference and converting the prices directly from Euros to the corresponding currency.

Using the power of currency conversion, we estimate that the 65-inch B5 could cost £2315 / $2935 / AU$4660. The 65-inch C5 could cost £2645 / $3350 / AU$5325; for reference, we tested the 65-inch C4 at £2700, so the UK pricing seems consistent. Finally, the 65-inch G5 could retail for £3300 / $4120 / AU$6660, which also seems very consistent with the £3299 price we tested last year's G4 at.

We'll remind you to take those converted prices with a pinch of salt, and in the meantime, we'll be eagerly awaiting LG's official word on pricing for the upcoming OLED TVs. According to FlatpanelsHD, we could see the G5 launch in April, while the C5 will arrive between March and May, depending on which screen size you're after, and it's a similar story with the B5, which is set to release between April and June.

MORE:

Read our LG C5 hands-on review

Check out our picks for the best OLED TVs

As well as the best LG TVs

TOPICS
Lewis Empson
Senior Staff Writer

Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.

Read more
The LG G5 TV wall-mounted in a high-end living room
LG announces G5, C5, B5 and M5 OLED TVs, none of which features MLA technology
The LG G5 TV wall-mounted in a high-end living room
LG 2025 OLED TV lineup: everything you need to know
LG G5 OLED TV with Apple TV+&#039;s Wolfs on screen
LG G5
LG G5 TV mounted on a wooden wall with a soundbar underneath
LG G5 vs C5: what's new with these 2025 OLED TVs?
LG G4 (OLED65G46LS) OLED TV
The LG G5 and C5 OLED TVs have leaked – it's good news for gamers and bad news for those wishing for a cheaper Micro Lens Array TV
The LG G5 TV wall-mounted in a high-end living room
LG G5 vs Panasonic Z95B: which OLED TV should you buy?
Latest in Televisions
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch TV
Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED (ML65F700)
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
Apple HomePod 2 with Apple TV 4K
The new iPhone SE 4 could be cool – but I want a proper OLED Apple TV
TCL 32SF540K 32-inch TV
My favourite 32-inch TV is cheaper than ever right now
Latest in News
LG C5 on a unit with the webOS home page on screen
LG announces pricing for its 2025 OLED TVs, and it's a promising first sign
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse