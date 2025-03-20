Get a whopping 40 per cent off this gorgeous 55-inch TV, but you'd best be quick

Let's cut straight to the deal.

Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED TV can be snapped up for only £449.99 at Amazon. We might have seen it drop to £420 just before Christmas, but at a penny under £450 this is still one seriously tempting deal. You'll still be saving £300 and benefit from one of the smartest TVs around.

We've not actually reviewed the 55-inch version, but in our 50-inch Omni QLED review, we gave this TV a much-coveted five stars. Our praise was specifically targeted at the impressive video quality, slew of features, and decent audio performance.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly 55-inch TV, then no look further than this deal.

55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV deal

With this 55-inch Omni QLED, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, you'll also get to enjoy Amazon's own Fire TV operating system, too – ideal if you're an Amazon Prime or Amazon device user.

When it comes to gaming, the Omni QLED does manage to offer up VRR, ALLM, and HDR10+, so even if it isn't a top-of-the-line 4K/120Hz set with the very best response times, this TV can definitely handle some casual next-gen gaming courtesy of a PS5 or Xbox Series X without any trouble at all.

If you're looking for a budget TV that doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of picture quality or features, this Omni QLED TV is worth paying close attention to thanks to this £300 discount at Amazon.

