Get a whopping 40 per cent off this gorgeous 55-inch TV, but you'd best be quick
Snag a five-star QLED TV for under £450 in this early spring deal
Let's cut straight to the deal.
Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED TV can be snapped up for only £449.99 at Amazon. We might have seen it drop to £420 just before Christmas, but at a penny under £450 this is still one seriously tempting deal. You'll still be saving £300 and benefit from one of the smartest TVs around.
We've not actually reviewed the 55-inch version, but in our 50-inch Omni QLED review, we gave this TV a much-coveted five stars. Our praise was specifically targeted at the impressive video quality, slew of features, and decent audio performance.
If you're looking for a budget-friendly 55-inch TV, then no look further than this deal.
55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV deal
A seriously sweet 40 per cent discount brings this impressive 4K UHD TV down to under £450. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch alternatives are also discounted, but it's the 55-inch set that will save you the most amount of money. We haven’t tested this particular size, but sitting between the five-star 50-inch and the four-star 65-inch, we expect this model to fare similarly with a balanced picture and plenty of features and specs for a range of uses.
Five stars
With this 55-inch Omni QLED, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, you'll also get to enjoy Amazon's own Fire TV operating system, too – ideal if you're an Amazon Prime or Amazon device user.
When it comes to gaming, the Omni QLED does manage to offer up VRR, ALLM, and HDR10+, so even if it isn't a top-of-the-line 4K/120Hz set with the very best response times, this TV can definitely handle some casual next-gen gaming courtesy of a PS5 or Xbox Series X without any trouble at all.
If you're looking for a budget TV that doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of picture quality or features, this Omni QLED TV is worth paying close attention to thanks to this £300 discount at Amazon.
