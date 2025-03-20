Get a whopping 40 per cent off this gorgeous 55-inch TV, but you'd best be quick

News
By published

Snag a five-star QLED TV for under £450 in this early spring deal

Fire Omni TV
(Image credit: Future)

Let's cut straight to the deal.

Amazon's 55-inch Omni QLED TV can be snapped up for only £449.99 at Amazon. We might have seen it drop to £420 just before Christmas, but at a penny under £450 this is still one seriously tempting deal. You'll still be saving £300 and benefit from one of the smartest TVs around.

We've not actually reviewed the 55-inch version, but in our 50-inch Omni QLED review, we gave this TV a much-coveted five stars. Our praise was specifically targeted at the impressive video quality, slew of features, and decent audio performance.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly 55-inch TV, then no look further than this deal.

55-inch Omni QLED Fire TV deal

Amazon Omni QLED 55-inch TV
Amazon Omni QLED 55-inch TV: was £749.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

A seriously sweet 40 per cent discount brings this impressive 4K UHD TV down to under £450. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 65-inch alternatives are also discounted, but it's the 55-inch set that will save you the most amount of money. We haven’t tested this particular size, but sitting between the five-star 50-inch and the four-star 65-inch, we expect this model to fare similarly with a balanced picture and plenty of features and specs for a range of uses.

Five stars

Deal also available at Currys

View Deal

With this 55-inch Omni QLED, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, you'll also get to enjoy Amazon's own Fire TV operating system, too – ideal if you're an Amazon Prime or Amazon device user.

When it comes to gaming, the Omni QLED does manage to offer up VRR, ALLM, and HDR10+, so even if it isn't a top-of-the-line 4K/120Hz set with the very best response times, this TV can definitely handle some casual next-gen gaming courtesy of a PS5 or Xbox Series X without any trouble at all.

If you're looking for a budget TV that doesn't sacrifice too much in the way of picture quality or features, this Omni QLED TV is worth paying close attention to thanks to this £300 discount at Amazon.

MORE:

Take a look at our 50-inch Omni QLED review

As well as our list of the best TVs out now

And the best TV deals we can find

Paul Hatton
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung Q80D 55-inch LED TV
What a steal! Save hundreds on this 5-star 55-inch Samsung LED TV
TCL P755K 65-inch 4K TV
Bargain alert! This 65-inch TCL TV is down to only £379
TCL 85C805K 4K TV
This Award-winning 85-inch TCL Mini LED TV is unbelievably cheap right now
oled TV
Don't buy the LG C4 until you've seen this rival OLED TV deal
Samsung QE65S95D QD-OLED TV
This five-star Samsung S95D OLED TV has hit its lowest price ever
The LG B4 photographed on a white shelf with a tree-lined road on the screen
The LG B4 is a bargain once more, thanks to this superb OLED TV deal
Latest in Televisions
An illustration showing four OLED panels stacked on top of one another and displaying a sunset scene
Primary RGB Tandem OLED TV tech explained: how it works, why it’s better than MLA and how it compares with QD-OLED
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
Should you pre-order the LG C5? This five-star OLED TV is excellent, but there is a catch
The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV pictured against a white background
A Panasonic OLED TV for under £500? No, I'm not kidding!
Sony RGB Mini LED diagram with Adventures in AV logo
Sony's new OLED killer could be the most exciting thing to happen to TVs in a decade
Illustration of Sony&#039;s new RGB Mini LED technology
I’ve seen Sony’s next-gen RGB LED TV in action – and I think it could be even better than OLED
LG C5 55-inch OLED TV
Just tested! Our reviewers have a new recommended LG OLED TV
Latest in News
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Quick! This five-star Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbar has dropped close to its lowest price
The Google Pixel 9a being held horizontally at waist-height so only the back is visible.
The Google Pixel 9a launches at £100 less than the iPhone 16e with a better screen
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
Vinyl records and music streaming both hit landmark highs – but the one growing faster in revenue may surprise you
Vertere DG X turntable in black finish
Vertere's gorgeous DG X turntable features significant updates for a more refined performance overall
RCA Roku TV 24-inch (RK24HF1) small TV
Roku’s automatic startup ads are the latest addition to a tiresome trend
Sennheiser HD 550 on a blue background
Aimed at gamers and audiophiles alike, Sennheiser's detail-hungry wired cans seek to put you fully in the sonic picture