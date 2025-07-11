Experience the five-star Sony Bravia 8 II – now £300 cheaper!

If you're looking for the best value 65-inch TV right now, then we'd recommend the LG G4. It's a five-star telly that has plummeted in price down to £1699 at Richer Sounds. They're also throwing in a very respectable soundbar for the money.

If, on the other hand, you want the latest and greatest and money is not an issue, then you should go for the Sony Bravia 8 II. It's better, brighter, and sharper, and right now you can get it for £2699 at Richer Sounds. That's a £300 discount on the launch price.

As it only launched last month, this is the first discount we've seen on the set. If you like the look of it but can wait a little longer, we'd expect it to drop further in price towards the end of the year.

Five stars Save 10% Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £2,699 at Richer Sounds Considering this TV only started shipping a month ago, we're amazed to already see a £300 price drop. It's a high-performing TV that delivers to outstanding level, but at just under £2700, it's still a lot of money. We expect to see more deals on this TV by the end of the year, so holding out makes sense if you want a better value offer. Deal ends on the 15th of July.

The Sony Bravia 8 II is an exceptional TV that we gave five out of five stars when we reviewed the 55-inch set only a few weeks ago. It replaces the A95L, which was already very impressive, but Sony has somehow managed to deliver a number of noticeable improvements.

It begins with the exceptionally bright, vibrant and three-dimensional picture quality which sets it apart from much of the competition. Its bright colours are "more vibrant than they are from the Bravia 8 and brighter than they are from the A95L".

Its image is also "undeniably cleaner and smoother than the other sets can manage, but there’s also impressive sharpness and detail". If you want the best image quality, then Sony has delivered it with the Bravia 8 II.

We also love how easy it is to set up. You'll get stunning and cinematic authenticity right out of the box, but if you have a little play with the picture modes, then you can make it even better. We recommend picking Dolby Vision Dark for Dolby Vision content, or Professional for everything else.

If brightness is of paramount importance to you, then the LG G5 would be our recommendation. That's not to say the Bravia 8 II is dull; it's just not quite up to the standards of the G5.

We were a little disappointed to see no additions to the two HDMI 2.1 sockets. We appreciate that this will be enough for most people, but if you're an owner of a games console, streaming device and soundbar, then you'll be craving extra ports.

Don't let that put you off though; this is the best TV Sony has ever produced, and if you've got £2699 to spare, then we recommend jumping on this Richer Sounds deal right away.

