Sony’s premium surround sound package just got a massive price cut
A near record-low on the Bravia Theatre Quad
If the idea of a £700 discount on a wireless surround-sound speaker package that delivers impressive immersive audio appeals to you, then this deal on a Sony system is worth considering.
It's the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad, and right now you can snap it up for just £1799 at Richer Sounds. It's not quite a record low, but it's not far off.
We tested the package at the launch price of £2499, with the high cost contributing significantly to the four-star rating.
Aside from price, our Sony Bravia Theatre Quad review provides a glowing report with notable love for the Dolby Atmos height effects, wireless sound setup, and stylish design.
The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad might have only received a four-star rating, but that was largely on account of the expensive price tag. That's no longer a problem, thanks to a huge £700 discount at Richer Sounds. Time to snap up a wireless Dolby Atmos solution for a bargain price, I think.
The Sony Bravia Theatre Quad entered the market at a much more expensive price than its five-star predecessor, the Sony HT-A9.
With such a hefty price tag, it was a hard one to recommend, alongside bass that lacks weight and impact.
Fortunately, with a £700 saving, both of these issues can be tackled. You won't have to pay so much for the system, and you could use said money saved to buy a wireless subwoofer to help with the bass. A win-win.
Aside from these two concerns, we had a lot of lovely things to say about the Bravia Theatre Quad when we gave it a full review.
We praised it for its form factor, which sees a quartet of flattened square speakers sitting on minimal included stands or wall-mounted. It's also quick and easy to set up, especially with the wireless sync box putting in a lot of the hard work for you.
When it comes to the specs, they're a clear step up from the HT-A9. 16 channels with a total power output of 540W makes for clear and spacious sound.
And as for sound format support, the Bravia Theatre Quad includes the expected duo of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, as well as Sony’s 360 Reality Audio immersive format. Connectivity also gets a boost, with AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Bluetooth 5.2 in the SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs.
Plus, there's a single full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 passthrough socket on the control box that supports 4K/120Hz signals with VRR and ALLM, which you'll appreciate when it comes to your TV and even more so if you're a gamer.
All of this led us to say: "Calling a verdict on the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad is tricky. There are very few systems that can rival it for convenience, and it is a step up over its predecessor in many ways. However, it’s just too expensive to wholeheartedly recommend, especially when getting the very best out of it involves shelling out extra for a subwoofer."
And we can certainly breathe a little easier recommending the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad right now considering it's £700 off at Richer Sounds.
