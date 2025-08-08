If you asked us to recommend the best Dolby Atmos soundbar right now, then it would have to be the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It serves up a warm and refined sound with effective handling of Dolby Atmos. Unfortunately, for the pleasure you'll have to part ways with £449.

If that's out of your budget and you're happy with four-star performance, then the JBL Bar 300 is a reasonable alternative. You can pick it up now for just £229 at Richer Sounds. That's a £100 saving on its RRP.

We gave the JBL Bar 300 a solid four-star rating when we reviewed it, listing it as one of the best value Dolby Atmos soundbars available at the time – and that was when we tested it at £330.

It delivers clear and crisp dialogue, an impressive low end, and a great feature set, even if it was slightly bright at times and not as musical as the best.

But it's absolutely full of features and comes with Dolby Atmos as well as a strong set of streaming options, which is great for such a low price.

As we said in our full review: "The Bar 300 packs Dolby Atmos, an automatic calibration system, and streaming smarts into a price that undercuts rivals that cost considerably more. The bottom line is that it will very likely be an improvement on your TV’s built-in speakers."

If money were no issue, then we'd recommend the Sonos Beam Gen 2, but at £229 at Richer Sounds, it's hard to quibble with this JBL Bar 300 deal.

