Save £500 on JBL's nifty wireless Dolby Atmos soundbar system ahead of its successor's launch

JBL has just announced its new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar package in the form of the Bar 1300MK2, which can only mean one thing: its predecessor is primed for a hearty discount.

And that's exactly what we're seeing, as the MK1 version of the nifty wireless soundbar package is currently subject to hundreds of pounds worth of savings.

The soundbar package, which features wireless surround sound speakers that snap onto the bar for easy storage and charging, originally retailed for £1299 at launch, but it's now available for just £799 at Peter Tyson.

JBL Bar 1300: was £1299 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

This deal on the four-star 11.1.4 soundbar system is well worth your time. With a spacious sense of sound and a wide soundfield, the JBL Bar 1300 offers a flexible solution to a range of possible setups.

So, what makes this deal on the soundbar worth your time? One of the main reasons we rate it highly is its impressive three-dimensional soundfield. We said in our review: "Considering the configuration of each rear speaker, which does not have a side-firing driver facing towards the screen, we are impressed by how seamless and three-dimensional the soundfield is with this JBL system. Even with the rear speakers disengaged, the bar is very capable of projecting audio with a sense of spaciousness."

It also has the advantage that its detachable satellite speakers are battery-powered and can be used when needed and then reconnected to the main soundbar to charge when not in use.

JBL's soundbar system supports Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz, Amazon Music and a range of internet radio stations. There’s also AirPlay 2, Chromecast support and Amazon Alexa voice control capabilities.

Like most soundbars these days, the Bar 1300 can be controlled with a remote control and an app.

This 'bar did not quite get a five-star rating from us due to its lack of sound modes to choose from and a lack of precision from the sub when it comes to handling multiple deep rhythmic elements. However, we still think this is a deal worth considering if you are looking for a streamlined 11.1.4 Atmos experience wrapped up in a soundbar package.

