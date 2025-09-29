We reviewed the Samsung HW-Q990F in July and awarded it five stars during our Home Cinema Week event. Despite its recent release, we've already seen it drop from its launch price of £1699 down to £1134 and then even further to £819.

Since that rock-bottom price, it's jumped up a little but not by much. That means you can get the Samsung HW-Q990F for the still tantalisingly low price of £848 at Amazon.

So, if you're looking for one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbar systems in the world right now, then it doesn't get much better than this, especially at this discounted price.

Save £851 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £848 at Amazon With crisp and engaging sound alongside a whole new level of bass performance, it's no surprise that we rated it a full five stars. Not only does it sound fantastic, but it's also incredibly easy to set up with excellent connectivity. At this price, you won't find anything better.

We awarded the HW-Q990F five stars at its full price of £1699, but you won't need to spend that in order to pick up this hugely talented Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Despite the fact that it's been on the market for just a few short months, there is already a deal that knocks it down to just £848.

So what exactly do we like about the Q990F? It retains much of what we liked about its predecessor, the Q990D, such as its clear, dynamic and detailed sound. It delivers a convincing surround-sound effect, with excellent tonal balance and consistency between the 'bar and surround speakers, and height effects are very well presented.

What really makes this new soundbar package shine is the redesigned subwoofer. It's much smaller than the old model, with dual 8-inch drivers which act in a force-cancelling arrangement. This 300W sub pumps out surprisingly meaty and deep bass with excellent tonal variety and reduced distortion, which makes the system more engaging and cinematic as a result.

It also carries a very well-stocked feature set, with DTS:X audio, HDMI 2.1 passthrough with 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR support, and countless sound modes, including SpaceFit Pro, which adapts the sound to best suit your room and speaker placement.

With a whopping £851 off at Amazon, this five-star system is a sure-fire way to bring true cinematic sound into your home at a major saving.

MORE:

Check out our guide to the best soundbars

Great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is home to some home cinema bargains right now