For many, buying a full surround system isn't a feasible option given the cost and the space needed. But a lone soundbar might not quite cut it either. Enter our 2025 Award-winning Dolby Atmos-in-a-box setup from Samsung, which has just had its price slashed.

For just £849 at Richer Sounds, the five-star Samsung HW-Q990F holds a spot in our best soundbars guide, so we're happy to recommend it, especially considering it's currently a whopping £850 off!

And while it's not quite the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's not too far away.

It'll look like £1199 at first glance, but using the code 'RSTV250' at checkout will secure you that excellent discounted price.

Save £850 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £849 at Richer Sounds The Samsung HW-Q990F is one our favourite soundbars thanks to its clear, detailed and dynamic sound, rich, controlled and tonally varied bass and it's also very easy to set-up with excellent connectivity. While we first tested it at £1699, this £850 discount is an unbelievable saving for what you get in exchange.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is a five-star system made up of a soundbar, a subwoofer, and two surround speakers, stepping up the quality from the already five-star Q990D.

It’s an 11.1.4 system with 23 drivers across the bar, surrounds and sub. That’s 15 drivers in the main soundbar, three drivers in each of the surround-sound units, and dual 20cm force-cancelling drivers in the subwoofer, which features a claimed 300W power output.

And all of this helps with sound quality, which our expert testers praised in their review, specifically when it came to the redesigned subwoofer: "There is a much greater sense of tonal variation from this sub, which unearths a new layer to the bass. The Q990F’s bass feels more organic, balanced, and seamlessly integrated into the system as a result."

Much smaller than the old model, the sub makes all the difference, allowing for a more dynamic and engaging performance when it comes to scenes with heavy low-end effects.

In terms of connectivity, there are HDMI eARC and optical ports to handle audio transmission from your TV, while the additional two HDMI sockets serve as passthrough ports. Both are rated to the HDMI 2.1 standard, with support for up to 4K/120Hz signals, plus HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Despite its fairly eye-watering price at launch, there have been a fair few discounts and right now, this entire package can be yours for just £849 at Richer Sounds. Just remember to use the code 'RSTV250' at checkout!

