Purchasing a full Dolby Atmos experience without having to buy an AV amplifier or finding the space to place countless speakers around your room can be quite the endeavour.

And while one of the best surround sound systems we have tested would once have cost you £1699, you can save yourself £935 right now with this unbelievable deal.

For just £764 at Amazon, the Samsung HW-Q990F can be yours for the lowest price we have seen. The only small caveat is that, at time of writing, it says it will take two to three days to dispatch. That, though, is a minor inconvenience for this excellent price.

The Samsung HW-Q990F is a Dolby Atmos-in-a-box system comprising a soundbar, a redesigned subwoofer, and two wireless satellite speakers.

The core upgrade over the Award-wining HW-Q990D it succeeds enhances the sonic experience as a whole, creating an soundbar system that will appeal to anyone whose goal is to avoid trailing cables around their home at all costs.

While the subwoofer may have a small footprint (25 x 25 x 25cm hwd), it's certainly still capable of packing a punch with a staggering 300W of power. As our experts say in our review: “There is a much greater sense of tonal variation from this sub, which unearths a new layer to the bass. The Q990F’s bass feels more organic, balanced, and seamlessly integrated into the system as a result.”

The bar itself is an angular hexagonal shape measuring 7 x 123 x 14cm (hwd) with a selection of buttons on top to change source, mute the onboard microphones and adjust the volume. And it really pulls its weight, with crisp and detailed sound alongside impressive Dolby Atmos height effects.

The main 'bar is also feature packed, with HDMI 2.1 passthrough that supports up to 4K/120Hz signals with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision supported. It also includes a range of different sound presets, and settings can be easily tweaked via the Samsung SmartThings app.

The wireless surround speakers blend nicely with the soundbar and subwoofer to create a cohesive and immersive home cinema package.

In our full review, our expert testers reached this verdict: “This is how to take a product that was already highly regarded and make it even better. Samsung’s upgrades didn’t appear to be that striking on paper, but the HW-Q990F’s enhancements need to be heard to be believed.”

Despite its fairly eye-watering price at launch (£1699), we have enjoyed a fair few discounts on this soundbar system. None quite as good as this though – with it crashing to just £764 at Amazon.

