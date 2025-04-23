Looking for a soundbar that can deliver Dolby Atmos audio that won't break the bank? Then you're in luck.

One of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've tested, the Sony HT-S2000. has dropped to just £249 at Amazon.

Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £249 at Amazon (save £100)

The five-star Sony HT-S2000 may be Sony's 'budget' offering in its soundbar line-up, but there's certainly nothing budget about its performance. Simple plug-and-play functionality, clear and crisp dialogue, and solid dynamics makes for an excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar with an unbelievable price tag.

The Sony HT-S2000 worked hard to gain its five-star rating from us when we reviewed it.

Despite its low-cost we found it delivers a clearly improved sound on any TV's built in setup – and for many people investing in a soundbar, that's more than enough. But, that's not all it has to offer.

By taking a no-frills approach, it boasts a design that is simply functional. And because of this, it measures in at just 6.4 x 80 x 12cm (hwd), meaning it'll slot in nicely below your TV without taking up any of the view.

And the no-frills style continues when it comes to features, opting for a good old-fashion plug-and-play setup that's easy-to-use and requires no lengthy sign-in process.

It's still packed with specs though including a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer and a total power output of 250W. And, of course, it provides virtual Dolby Atmos sound.

While it's not the 'perfect' soundbar, our expert testers found it hard to find flaws, considering its low price. Just be aware its low end is a little weak and isn't quite as impactful as some of the moderately more expensive units we also recommend.

But when we already called it "exceptional value for money" and now it's £100 cheaper, we're happy to fully recommend this deal.

So, if you're considering a Dolby Atmos soundbar, but don't quite have the budget to stretch for the likes of three other S's in the soundbar game – Sennheiser, Sonos and Samsung – then this is a seriously delectable deal.

MORE:

Read our Sony HT-S2000 review

These are the best soundbar deals we recommend

And check out the best soundbars with options for every need