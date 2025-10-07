It can feel like quite the task to wade through the sea of deals that has come flooding in with the dawn of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

But if you have been hunting for a Dolby Atmos soundbar to upgrade your home cinema setup, you're in luck.

The Sharp HT-SB700 is available for £99 at Amazon, saving you £100 off its original price.

For a budget 'bar, the Sharp HT-SB700 provides an impressive sense of scale considering its size and instantly upgrades a TV's audio.

Sharp HT-SB700 Dolby Atmos soundbar was £199 now £99 at Amazon (save £100)

The Sharp HT-SB700 is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar with a 2.0.2 speaker layout. Connectivity stretches to an HDMI eARC socket, optical input and Bluetooth streaming. This punchy-sounding bar creates scale and a decent atmosphere, and is now available with £100 off.

It’s fair to say that Sharp, one of the bastions of flatscreen TVs back in the day, had fallen off our AV radar in recent years.

But it's back, with this HT-SB700 Dolby Atmos soundbar that is the perfect partner for a similarly affordable TV.

In our Sharp HT-SB700 review we said, “The midrange delivers a mostly full-bodied and rich sound that provides an easy listening experience.”

We also highlighted that there was “a decent level of detail present” and noted that, “For such a small product, it packs a surprisingly big punch.” Not bad for a soundbar at this price.

As for its Dolby Atmos delivery, we said, “While its execution of Dolby Atmos is not the most precise, the Sharp HT-SB700 does succeed in delivering some of the atmosphere,” so it by no means disgraces itself here either.

In terms of connectivity, you have an HDMI eARC socket, which can extract the audio from the corresponding socket on your TV. There’s also an optical digital input and Bluetooth connectivity should you want to beam any music to it from a smartphone or tablet.

It features a 2.0.2 speaker system with two forward-facing drivers at the front of the ’bar, as well as two up-firers at either end. Its dimensions are 7.2 x 52 x 11cm (hwd), which should also make it reasonably flexible in terms of positioning.

If you’re wanting to boost your TV’s sound while working within a tight budget, we think this Sharp soundbar is worth a flutter thanks to this £100 discount at Amazon.

MORE:

Here are more home cinema deals on Amazon this Prime Day

More great TV deals to be had at Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is offering some home cinema bargains right now