I'd pick up this excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar at its usual budget price – but right now, it's even cheaper

The Sony HT-S2000 is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market and one of the main reasons for that is it's incredibly affordable.

And now, it's dropped to just £269 at Amazon, which is £80 less than when we called it "exceptional value for money".

If you're looking for a simple plug-and-play with sonic enhancements and clearer sound from your TV all delivered in a compact and affordable package then this one's for you.

And since we're in the business of recommending excellent deals on excellent soundbars, it's worth mentioning that if you've got a little extra to spend, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is at a record-low price, just £30 more.

Save £80 Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £269 at Amazon When we first got our hands on the Sony HT-S2000, we found it hard to find fault at its £349 price. And now this truly affordable five-star Dolby Atmos soundbar is even cheaper. For your money, you get a soundbar that's focused on improving the sound that comes from your TV while keeping the cost as low as possible.

When it comes to performance-per-pound, the Sony HT-S2000 is a soundbar we'd seriously recommend – but an impressively budget price isn't all the HT-S2000 has to offer.

It's a wonderfully compact bar that is committed to improving the sound coming from your TV while boasting a straightforward design and feature set.

And on the spec sheet, it's got Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos sound and HDMI eARC, which is hard to find in comparably priced bars. Plus, optical audio, if your TV doesn't have eARC capabilities.

The S2000 uses a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer and a total power output of 250W, alongside three X Balance speaker units within the bar.

With no upfiring drivers, it achieves Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support via Sony's Vertical Sound Engine psychoacoustic sound processing system.

All this means this five-star soundbar can focus on a no-frills approach that's dedicated to solid dynamics, crisp and clear dialogue and making it as easy as possible to just plug-and-play.

In our full review, we said: "We admire a product that knows what it has to offer and doesn’t try to spread itself thin by cramming in superfluous features.

"We’re willing to bet that the Sony HT-S2000 sounds better than your TV’s built-in speakers, which is the exact goal that Sony has aimed for here. "

So, if you want to improve the sound of your TV while keeping the cost down, this is the top pick. Or, if you're looking for an even more compact offering, check our the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for just £299.

MORE:

Read our full Sony HT-S2000 review

These are the best soundbars we have reviewed

We rate the best surround sound systems