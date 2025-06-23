The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars, holding the top spot for its small stature.

But, don't be fooled by its size as this five-star soundbar is a multi What Hi-Fi? Award winner that offers spacious and immersive audio, while also costing far less.

And now, this impressive soundbar has just dropped to its lowest ever price.

For just £299 at Amazon, that's a £200 saving on one of the best soundbars on the market.

The only slight caveat – while it's available in White immediately, you'll have to wait 1-2 months for delivery on the Black model.

Save £200 Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was £499 now £299 at Amazon The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is a compact soundbar that does it all. If you're limited on space and budget, this is the soundbar we'd highly recommend time and time again. Effective handling of Dolby Atmos, warm and refined sound and streaming smarts compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. All for an excellent price.

The Sonos Beam (Gen 2) may have launched several years ago, but it still remains one of the best soundbars on the market – especially when it comes to its size and price (also topping the rankings for the best budget soundbars).

When we first got our hands on it, we said: "It combines impressively spacious movie sound with clarity and punch that works just as well with music, making it an affordable, all-in-one device of rare ability."

So, if you're short on space and budget, this is the ultimate pick that, even years on from our initial testing, we're more than happy to highly recommend.

With the Beam (Gen 2) you'll get great sound, Dolby Atmos support and a ton of features, making it the perfect upgrade for your TV speakers.

While it boasts a compact design, you'll find forward-facing drivers and more processing power under the hood – saving money where more expensive soundbars would opt for upward-firing.

There's also wi-fi onboard, which is impressive for the budget price, meaning you can stream to the Beam (Gen 2) from a handheld device using Apple AirPlay 2, whilst Spotify Connect is built-in too. Not forgetting voice control of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

And, like the true Sonos product that it is, the Beam (Gen 2) can also be integrated into a wireless multi-room system via the Sonos S2 app. In the app, you'll also gain access to Trueplay to get an insight into your room calibration.

A sub £300 soundbar of this quality? That's a seriously good deal.



