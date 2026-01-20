You may have heard us raving about Sony Bravia TVs previously, but the Bravia brand name also extends to soundbars – and some good ones at that.

The flagship, however, is the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which just so happens to be on sale at the moment. The Dolby Atmos soundbar is currently on sale for £899 at Richer Sounds.

That's a tidy saving of £500, and the lowest price we've seen for the Bravia Theatre Bar 9!

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is a 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, and for good reason.

One of the biggest selling points of the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is an HDMI 2.1 input, which most rivals, such as the Sonos Arc Ultra, lack. This is ideal for gamers, who can plug their console directly into the soundbar with full support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is certainly well equipped, with a 13-driver arrangement and quad passive radiators. This includes four front-facing woofers, three standard tweeters, two beam tweeters and two up-firing speakers and those passive radiators.

The upfiring speakers work a treat, helping deliver Sony's signature 360 Spatial Sound Mapping experience and a sense of height that's rare from a soundbar.

As for the sound quality itself, it's packed with detail, quality and punch.

"We’re instantly struck by how crisp and clean the delivery is, and how it sounds both airy and direct," our Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review reads. "The soundbar’s rhythmic and spatial organisation is second to none in this category, with every instrumental and vocal layer afforded space to breathe while clearly maintaining its tether to the whole."

There is, of course, support for the all-important Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D sound formats, as well as Spotify Connect, AirPlay and Bluetooth 5.2.

Owners of recent Sony TVs will also benefit from some extra features, such as the Bravia Theatre Bar 9’s controls integrated into its menus and the option to use the TV speakers as part of the sound system.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 is an excellent soundbar all round, and is still available at its lowest price of £899 at Richer Sounds. Get it while the price lasts.

MORE:

Read our full Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review

Check out the best soundbars as reviewed by our expert testers

Sonos Arc Ultra vs Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9: which flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar is better?