One of the few things that is better than a standalone soundbar is a soundbar with surround speakers and a subwoofer working with it. Having a complete surround sound system is guaranteed to supercharge any show or movie you choose for entertainment.

If you're looking for the best, then it has to be the five-star, Award-winning Samsung HW-Q990F, which is can now be yours for only £790 at Amazon.

This isn't the lowest ever price, but it's not far off.

With “crisp and engaging sound and a whole new level of bass performance”, you won't find better.

Save £909 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £790 at Amazon As one of our favourite soundbars, there are no surprises that we awarded it a full five stars. With clear, dynamic, and detailed sound, this is one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market. We especially like the new cube-style subwoofer, which delivers refined and tonally varied bass, and its easy setup and excellent feature set seal the deal. Now less than half price.

We awarded the HW-Q990F five stars at its full price of £1699, but you won't need to spend anything like that to pick up this hugely talented Dolby Atmos soundbar system. It has been on the market for just a few short months, but already there is a deal that knocks it down to just £790.

So what exactly do we like about the Q990F? It retains much of what we liked about its predecessor, the Q990D, such as its clear, dynamic and detailed sound. It delivers a convincing surround-sound effect, with excellent tonal balance and consistency between the 'bar and surround speakers; and height effects are very well presented.

What really makes this new soundbar package shine, though, is the redesigned subwoofer. It's much smaller than the old model, with dual 8-inch drivers which act in a force-cancelling arrangement.

This 300W sub pumps out surprisingly meaty and deep bass, with excellent tonal variety and reduced distortion, which makes the system more engaging and cinematic as a result.

It also carries a very well-stocked feature set, with DTS:X audio, HDMI 2.1 passthrough with 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR support, and countless sound modes including SpaceFit Pro, which adapts the sound to best suit your room and speaker placement.

With £909 off at Amazon, this five-star system is a sure-fire way to bring true cinematic sound into your home at a major saving.

