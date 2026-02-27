I'll get straight to it because this deal speaks for itself. With 65 per cent off, you can be the proud owner of the LG S70TY for just £209 from Amazon.

We tested the four-star soundbar at £599, which means if you make the purchase, you'll be saving an incredible £390. A deal like this does not come along every day.

If you like the sound of "an easy-going and well-integrated soundbar package that’s easy to live with", then this deal was created just for you.

Save 65% LG S70TY: was £599 now £209 at Amazon It's not every day that we see a soundbar deal this good. With 65% off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better soundbar for the money. The LG S70TY is a nicely balanced package that is simple to use and creates an easy-listening experience.

Need more convincing? In our review, we praised its full-bodied, powerful sound and impressive sense of spaciousness. It handles movie soundtracks particularly well too, with dialogue remaining clear and centred even during action-packed scenes.

It is set up in a 3.1.3-channel configuration, which includes dedicated upward-firing speakers to deliver a more immersive Atmos experience.

The included wireless subwoofer also adds a substantial low-end punch without requiring additional cables cluttering up your living room.

Connectivity is well catered for too, with HDMI eARC, optical and USB ports, while wireless options include Bluetooth for easy streaming from your mobile devices.

It also supports high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz and works with LG's Sound Station app for additional customisation options.

For anyone still relying on their TV's built-in speakers, this represents a substantial upgrade at a price that is significantly more accessible than its launch price.

If you’re after something that packs a bit more of a punch (and are willing to part with some extra cash), check out the full list of the best soundbars we have tested.

Otherwise the LG S70TY for £209 at Amazon is a fantastic deal.

