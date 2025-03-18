A software update is killing Samsung soundbars – including Q990D Dolby Atmos models

News
By published

Samsung, we have a problem

Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Samsung’s five-star HW-Q990D soundbar has (along with as several other models) been rendered useless for some users after a faulty firmware update was rolled out last week, according to reports from The Verge.

There have been a whole host of complaints on a variety of different sites, including Reddit, where some owners have noticed their soundbars becoming unresponsive and freezing on the TV eARC input, despite doing all the usual factory resets. Users are reporting issues from all over the world, so it does not seem to be limited to just the UK or US. The affected soundbars also don’t appear to connect to Samsung’s SmartThings app.

We have not experienced these issues first-hand, but we reached out to Samsung for comment and it replied with the following: "Samsung is investigating the cause of the issue, and is taking immediate action to resolve the firmware error."

This appears to be down to Samsung’s latest firmware release, which is version 1020.7. There have also been reports on the company's community forum of similar issues with the HW-Q800D and HW-S801D soundbars, but in fewer cases.

If your Samsung soundbar is still working and hasn't yet downloaded the latest update, it would be a good idea to delve into the settings and make sure 'Automatic Updates' is switched off – at least until this issue is resolved.

In our in-depth review, we rated the Samsung HW-Q990D five stars for its three-dimensional sound as well as its dynamic performance, so it’s a shame to see this many users having issues. It’s not cheap, either, as we tested the Dolby Atmos ‘bar at £1699 / $1400 / AU$1999. Fingers crossed Samsung manages to get the affected soundbars up and running soon.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Samsung HW-Q990D

And these are the best soundbars we recommend

Check out the best soundbar deals right now

Robyn Quick
Robyn Quick

Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
Samsung's awesome, Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar package is on sale again
Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar package on a grey backdrop sitting below a TV
Samsung's 2025 flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar lineup includes a convertible model for different positions
Samsung HW-Q990F soundbar mounted on a wall underneath a TV
Samsung HW-Q990F
Samsung HW-Q700F soundbar mounted on a wall with a plant in the foreground and subwoofer on the floor
Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-Q990D: which soundbar is better?
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
JBL's premiere Dolby Atmos soundbar’s price has crashed – but this 5-star Samsung set-up is still better
Samsung HW-Q700F soundbar mounted on a wall with a plant in the foreground and subwoofer on the floor
Samsung HW-Q990F vs HW-QS700F: we compare the tech giant's 2 latest soundbars
Latest in Soundbars
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
A software update is killing Samsung soundbars – including Q990D Dolby Atmos models
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8 soundbar
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 8
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
You can save on Samsung and Sonos Dolby Atmos soundbars – here's which one we would pick
JBL Bar 1300 soundbar system
Save hundreds on this wireless JBL Dolby Atmos soundbar system
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Sonos Arc standing on a wooden unit beneath a TV screen
Stock of the Sonos Arc is starting to dry up – but there are still savings to be found on this Dolby Atmos soundbar
Latest in News
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
A software update is killing Samsung soundbars – including Q990D Dolby Atmos models
Atonemo Streamplayer tiny music streamer
This pocket-sized device will bring wireless streaming powers to any speaker or audio kit
A white Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) smart speaker shot from above. It is sitting on a wooden table next to a lamp and a small statuette of a hare.
It's Prime time! The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale is next week
HomePod OS
An Apple HomePod with a screen might arrive this year after all
The 48-inch Panasonic MZ800 OLED TV pictured against a white background
A Panasonic OLED TV for under £500? No, I'm not kidding!
Elipson Planet L Performance speakers
These Planet-shaped speakers promise "exceptionally pure sound" with an out-of-this-world design