Big movie fan, but a little short on space to create the ultimate home cinema? Then the ultra short throw Hisense PL2 projector is an easy recommendation, striking the perfect balance of performance and value for money, based on our extensive testing.

And right now, it's down to just £1199 at Richer Sounds in this excellent early Black Friday deal. That's an £800 saving, making it the lowest price we've ever seen it drop to!

The Hisense PL2 is the direct successor to the Hisense PL1 and it entered the market with a flourish, bagging five-stars and taking the Award-winning crown from its predecessor. Make no mistake this is one of the best projectors we've tested this year.

As an ultra short throw projector, it delivers large pictures even when sat right up close to a screen or wall, meaning you can save some serious space by adding this to your home cinema instead of a massive TV.

And its thanks to a serious spec upgrade that the PL2 really shines. Visually similar in build to the PL1, it breaks the mould by projecting a much larger 80-150-inch picture as opposed to the PL1's 120-inches.

Plus, Hisense raised maximum brightness to 2700 ANSI lumens (from PL1's 2100 lumens) allowing it to operate in more challenging, brightly lit conditions.

It's also packed out with two HDMI 2.1 inputs, one with eARC, as well as a basic HDMI 2.0 input, plus ethernet, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 sockets. For gamers, it's worth noting that 4K/120Hz is not supported, but it can handle 1080p/120Hz, meaning you can sacrifice a little resolution for responsiveness.

Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG are all supported. And another welcome addition is HDR10+, which is a variant of HDR10 that optimises the projector brightness and colour settings at a frame-by-frame level.

Running on Hisense's VIDAAA U7 software, it's got solid app support too with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ all readily available.

Visually, there's a little tweaking to do with our expert testers opting for Filmmaker mode with motion and noise reduction settings at the lowest, dynamic tone mapping on and the Warm 2 colour profile for the best results. But overall, it's another marked improvement on the PL1.

And when it comes to sound, the PL2's built-in 15W sound system is fairly impressive, but far from perfect. This led our experts to say: "This makes it a good performer by UST built-in speaker standards, but nowhere near good enough for proper movie watching. If you want the best results, budget for a separate speaker system if you don’t already have one."

And hopefully with an £800 saving at Richer Sounds, you'll be able to spare a little extra budget.

