Save £500 on this sleek and sophisticated 4K projector, with this stellar home cinema deal

Looking for a simple home cinema in a box projector? Then we have some good news: Anker's Nebula X1 has had a sizable discount, thanks to this stellar deal.

Right now, you can grab the Nebula X1 for just £1699 at Amazon. That's a whopping £500 saving and the lowest-ever price we've ever seen.

So, if you're looking for a projector that offers a simple set-up, punchy picture and top-notch sound performance, then this is a solid pick, especially at this discount price.

Save £501 Nebula X1: was £2,200 now £1,699 at Amazon The Nebula X1 offers class-leading audio performance and immersive picture, ideal for both indoor and outdoor movie screenings (with the help of a long extension cable). It's simple to set-up and easy to move around with a handle on the top to make the process easier.

The Nebula X1 spells tough competition for rivals, but it's certainly a lot more expensive than cheaper alternatives, such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 and the brand's own Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air.

But, there's a good reason for this and why it's earned a place amongst the best outdoor projectors we've ever tested.

The triple-laser X1 projector boasts a 4K resolution, a claimed 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness to play with and it can supposedly project an image up to 300 inches in size, meaning it's much better-equipped to deal with less-than-ideal viewing conditions than a lot of cheaper models.

It also offers an easy set-up experience, with Nebula's AI Spatial Adaptation auto set-up that includes real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation and wall colour adaptation.

And while it's designed for indoor use, if you're looking for a traditional projector that you can get away with taking outside occasionally (as long as you've got an extension cable up to the job), then this is a projector we love to recommend.

The Nebula X1 can be placed on a projector stand, table, or the floor, with an optical engine and lens array that then tilts up to 25 degrees. And when it comes to picture performance, our expert testers said: "In terms of colour, the X1 keeps the picture vibrant and engaging. With the Antarctica episode of Seven Worlds, One Planet on 4K Blu-ray, the gentoo penguins preparing to dive into the ocean are detailed and vivid. Their bright red beaks and fluffy feathers look tangible and textured."

At times, though, our testers noted the picture is actually a bit too sharp, which can be easily fixed by reducing the Sharpness a few points.

For your streaming needs, the Nebula features the Google TV platform with Netflix built-in. You can also download a variety of the big streaming services, including Channel 4, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime Video. BBC iPlayer is not available, though you can at least cast it to the projector from your phone as a workaround.

And while all this is impressive, our testers were most impressed by the audio offerings, noting: "The Nebula X1’s audio makes it stand out from the crowd, as it is rare we have found a projector that can pack such a punch in terms of bass.”

With such a premium offering, the price tag is premium to boot. But, right now, you can pick it up for just £1699 at Amazon. You'll have to be quick, though, this is only a limited-time deal.

MORE:

Read our full Nebula X1 review

Check out the best outdoor projectors: top models reviewed and rated

And take a look at the best projectors: the best options tested by our home cinema experts