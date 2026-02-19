When it comes to the best projectors on the market right now, there are plenty of options, ranging from flagship units that cost the same as the deposit on a small house to affordable ones for kids' playrooms and camping.

But, if you're looking for something mid-range, we're always keen to recommend the BenQ W2720i.

And right now, you save £300 off its original launch price, dropping down to just £1699 at Richer Sounds.

At first, it'll look like £1999 with this excellent discount only available for VIP Club members. However, signing up to said club is completely free and takes only a few minutes.

Save £300 BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W2720i ticks all the boxes and balances 4K quality with affordability. Excellent all-round picture quality, an unusually effective integrated smart system, and good value are all reasons to love this five-star projector. And right now, you can save £300 with a quick signup to the Richer Sounds' VIP Club.

We called the BenQ W2720i "the king of affordable 4K projectors", and that's an even easier statement to make now that it's £300 off.

At first glance, you're looking at a system made for living room, more casual use, with it featuring a built-in sound system, auto set-up, unusual AI-bolstered performance enhancements and Google TV smart platform.

But, it's so much more than that. Right out of the box, the W2720i's pictures are phenomenally sharp with a three dimensional feel that is full of texture and detail.

That's thanks in part to the Filmmaker Mode, designed to deliver images that stay true to the main established image standards with 2500 lumens of claimed peak light output.

Ultimately, the BenQ W2720i is far more of a serious home theatre projector than you might've believed at first with 120Hz feeds, three HDMIs, one of which provides ARC support for passing sound, and a Fast mode for reducing input lag.

Connectivity-wise, the W2720i supports wi-fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and Google Cast. Plus, its integrated Android TV smart system has all the popular streaming services onboard.

When it comes to sound, the in-built system isn't exactly the most powerful we've heard, but the speakers can project dialogue and ambient effects that help good film soundtracks feel busy a decent distance away from the projector's body.

This led our expert testers to say: "This creates a larger sound stage than most projector sound systems manage, as well as making some of the sound seem to be coming from at least somewhere in the vicinity of the on-screen action."

For serious film nights, you might want to find an external audio solution, but we said the W2720i is perfectly OK as a standalone all-in-one solution.

In short, the W2720i is a remarkable all-rounder with a combination of living room-friendly smarts and home cinema-friendly picture quality that'll cost you £300 less right now, coming in at £1699 at Richer Sounds.

