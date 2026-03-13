Looking for a projector? The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has you covered
Portable, outdoors, UST – there’s a projector deal for everything
What’s the first product that comes to mind when you think of a spring sale?
A projector probably isn't at the top of that list – but Amazon's Spring Deal Days has seen projector deals aplenty.
We’ve rounded up some deals on the very best, in a list that includes some of our reigning Award winners as well as a few new lowest prices. And many of them are portable, meaning they can be set up outside if you really want to lean into the spring theme.
These are all projectors that our expert review team have tried and tested themselves, so every product below has earned a recommendation – there are links to their reviews so you can see our in-depth thoughts.
Here, then, are those deals in all their home cinema glory:
Small size, big performance. The Award-winning Hisense M2 Pro is our top pick for an entry-level projector thanks to its easy set-up, sharp, consistent picture and solid app support. Now at its lowest ever price.
The ultra-portable Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air can deliver punchy pictures and sound, whether you’re watching indoors or considering a garden cinema this spring. This is even easier thanks to a well-built design and an easy setup process.
The compact and lightweight Xgimi MoGo 4 still packs a decent punch in picture performance. Its nifty design, easy setup, and built-in Google TV make this a highly portable projector – now at a new lowest price.
For cinema quality inside a compact case, check out the Nebula X1. The portable projector boasts class-leading audio, a vibrant, three-dimensional picture and a simple setup. Now at a new lowest price.
Deal also at Richer Sounds, AO.com
This home cinema in a box offers an appealing, if unusual, design, an exceptionally bright and colourful picture and good built-in audio. Here, it’s nearly £1000 off; it's hard not to recommend the Xgimi Horizon Ultra at that price.
The Hisense PL2 is the perfect balance of performance and value for money, and should be a serious contender for anyone short on space. Black Friday saw the price drop a bit further, but this is still a great bargain thanks to the UST projector's balanced picture and good dark detail.