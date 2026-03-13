Looking for a projector? The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale has you covered

Features
By published

Portable, outdoors, UST – there’s a projector deal for everything

Hisense M2 Pro lifestyle projector
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

What’s the first product that comes to mind when you think of a spring sale?

A projector probably isn't at the top of that list – but Amazon's Spring Deal Days has seen projector deals aplenty.

These are all projectors that our expert review team have tried and tested themselves, so every product below has earned a recommendation – there are links to their reviews so you can see our in-depth thoughts.

Hisense M2 Pro
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £450
Hisense M2 Pro: was £1,299 now £849 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

Small size, big performance. The Award-winning Hisense M2 Pro is our top pick for an entry-level projector thanks to its easy set-up, sharp, consistent picture and solid app support. Now at its lowest ever price.

View Deal
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air
Save £151
Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air: was £550 now £399 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The ultra-portable Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air can deliver punchy pictures and sound, whether you’re watching indoors or considering a garden cinema this spring. This is even easier thanks to a well-built design and an easy setup process.

View Deal
Xgimi MoGo 4
Save £150
Xgimi MoGo 4: was £509 now £359 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The compact and lightweight Xgimi MoGo 4 still packs a decent punch in picture performance. Its nifty design, easy setup, and built-in Google TV make this a highly portable projector – now at a new lowest price.

View Deal
Nebula X1
Save £501
Nebula X1: was £2,200 now £1,699 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

For cinema quality inside a compact case, check out the Nebula X1. The portable projector boasts class-leading audio, a vibrant, three-dimensional picture and a simple setup. Now at a new lowest price.

Deal also at Richer Sounds, AO.com

View Deal
XGIMI Horizon Ultra
Save 54% (£950)
XGIMI Horizon Ultra: was £1,749 now £799 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

This home cinema in a box offers an appealing, if unusual, design, an exceptionally bright and colourful picture and good built-in audio. Here, it’s nearly £1000 off; it's hard not to recommend the Xgimi Horizon Ultra at that price.

View Deal
Hisense PL2
What Hi-Fi? Awards Winner
Save £860
Hisense PL2: was £1,999 now £1,139 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

The Hisense PL2 is the perfect balance of performance and value for money, and should be a serious contender for anyone short on space. Black Friday saw the price drop a bit further, but this is still a great bargain thanks to the UST projector's balanced picture and good dark detail.

View Deal