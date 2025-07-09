Wading through an endless stream of deals this Amazon Prime Day can feel like a bit of a slog (trust us, we have been doing it since the savings began). So how do you know which discounts are worth your time? We've got you covered.

If you are on the hunt for a portable projector, you may well have come across a decent discount on the recently released Optoma Photon Go projector.

When we reviewed the portable ultra short-throw (UST) projector, we praised its balanced sound and compact design. However, its flat overall picture quality ultimately earned it a three-star rating.

It is available for £749 at Peter Tyson, providing a saving of £150.

While this saving may sound tempting, there is another projector that we would recommend over this deal.

That projector is the Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air, which is currently available for just £418 at Amazon. That's a discount of £132 on its launch price.

The Mars 3 Air isn't a UST model like the Photon Go, but as long as that isn't a deal-breaker for you, it is the better buy, thanks to its "punchy picture and sound".

Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air was £550 now £418 at Amazon (save £132)

This portable projector offers 1080p resolution and supports HDR10 as well as HLG. We said in our review that it is a great all-rounder for its solid picture and sound performance, as well as its compact design.

Four stars

The Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air will likely appeal to those looking for a truly portable model, as its easy to carry design makes it simple to pick up and play.

In terms of connectivity, the Anker model has a single HDMI port, a USB port and integrated Bluetooth, wi-fi and Chromecast support to make it easy to cast content from a phone or laptop.

There’s also support for the HDR10 and HLG types of HDR.

Hidden inside the Mars 3 Air’s portable body is a 1080p-resolution, LED-lit DLP projection system capable of delivering a reasonably impressive claimed peak brightness of 400 ANSI Lumens.

Of its picture quality, we noted during testing: "Despite the projector using (like all portable models) a fairly small lens aperture, every pixel and texture of a good HD source is faithfully rendered, adding up to a really dense, smooth, cinematic finish to the picture with little evidence of visible pixel structure."

If you are on the hunt for a projector a step above this, the Epson EF-12 is also at a discount right now. While it launched at £899, you can pick it up for £629 at Richer Sounds.

Although we found it lacked complexity in terms of colour, we loved its strong, dark detail as well as its powerful audio quality (by projector standards). This means it got a solid overall score of four stars.

