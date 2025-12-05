Back in October I spotted a £900 money-off deal on the Xgimi Horizon Ultra and put these words to paper (okay, onto screen):

"This might just be one of the best home cinema deals we've seen this year."

I could write the exact same thing now that Amazon has slashed another £50 off the price and is now selling it for just £799. That's nearly £1000 off and a seriously tempting record-low price.

So, if you've been hunting for a flexible, easy-to-set-up projector to use in your bedroom or games room, or to pull out for an impromptu movie night, you can call off the search.

Save 54% Xgimi Horizon Ultra: was £1,749 now £799 at Amazon With almost £1000 off, I'm not sure I need to say too much about how unbelievably amazing this deal is. Sure, we didn't give it a much-coveted 5 stars, but it still serves up an exceptionally bright and colourful picture, as well as good built-in audio. We suggest snapping up this “home cinema in a box” before Amazon realise what price they've set it to.

What makes this projector stand out is Xgimi's bold design choices. Instead of the usual flat box, you get a cuboid unit, wrapped in leather with a distinctive Misty Gold finish.

It is clearly designed to blend into your living room rather than dominate it, though whether you'll love or hate the aesthetic is entirely subjective, of course.

The real innovation, though, lies in Xgimi's Dual Light system, which combines laser and LED lighting.

This hybrid approach covers more than 95 per cent of the DCI P3 colour spectrum, while pumping out 2300 lumens of brightness in the process.

Our review finds the colour response genuinely impressive, with much bolder, richer saturations than most projectors at this price point.

The brightness claim feels conservative too – real-world performance often exceeds the quoted specifications, delivering images with striking intensity and excellent detail.

The trade-off comes with black levels, which can look greyed over and slightly milky in darker scenes. But it does mean the Horizon Ultra performs better with some ambient light rather than in completely darkened rooms – which actually suits its living room aspirations perfectly.

You get proper 4K resolution via DLP's XPR technology, plus Dolby Vision support alongside standard HDR formats.

It also handles image sizes from 40 to 200 inches, with motorised zoom and automatic keystone correction making set-up refreshingly straightforward.

The built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide decent sound that projects away from the unit itself, creating a more immersive experience than most built-in solutions.

While the Android TV platform can be patchy (Netflix support was broken for us during testing), the optimised apps such as Prime Video and Disney+ work well with the projector's capabilities.

In short, if you are after a projector that doesn't look like typical AV kit while delivering impressive results, this exceptional deal at Amazon is definitely worth considering.

