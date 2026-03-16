We've reached the final day of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, which has been surprisingly kind to projector discounts for some reason.

Not that we're complaining – projectors are your best option to get the big screen experience at home, and the weather will (hopefully) soon be warm enough in the UK for an outdoor cinema.

One of the best value projector deals of the sale might just be the Nebula X1, which has dropped £500 to £1699 at Amazon.

Even better, you can get a projector stand (worth £79.99) included absolutely free. Simply add the Nebula 100-Inch Outdoor Projector Screen to your basket along with the X1 and the cost of the stand will be removed at checkout.

The Nebula X1 may not be the cheapest projector in the sale, with the likes of the Xgimi MoGo 4 and the brand's own Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air available for under £400.

But this projector certainly makes up for it with several premium features, boasting 4K resolution, a claimed brightness of 3500 ANSI Lumens and a screen size of up to 300 inches.

It's also rather easy to set up, with the AI Spatial Adaptation auto set-up including real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation and wall colour adaptation.

This will be especially useful if you plan to move your projector frequently. The X1 is relatively bulky and requires a mains connection, but can be moved around the house and taken outside if you have an extension cable.

Google TV is built in as well, so you won't have to worry about connecting a streaming device. Netflix, Channel 4, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, ITVX, and Amazon Prime Video are all supported, too, but do note that BBC iPlayer is missing.

The all-important picture quality is also exceptionally detailed and three-dimensional, with impressive black levels and vibrant colours. Motion handling is occasionally inconsistent, and the picture can be a tad noisy, but this is a crowd-pleasing performance overall.

However, the biggest draw of the Nebula X1 is its audio, which is rich and detailed even without adding any additional speakers.

It's rare to find a projector that packs such a punch in bass, making battle scenes feel weighty and gripping.

"The BenQ X3100i, by comparison, sounds thin and much less impactful, especially in terms of vocal clarity," our Nebula X1 review reads. "When it comes to sound, the Nebula X1 blows the competition out of the water."

If you're looking for an all-in-one home cinema-in-a-box, the Nebula X1 might just meet that need. And it's now £501 off at Amazon and with a free screen, too.

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Check out all our best projectors

Also consider the BenQ X3100i

See the whole Amazon Spring Deal Days sale