If you have been fruitlessly trawling through countless retailers’ websites to find a decent deal on a projector worth your time, this tempting discount could be one for you.

The four-star Epson EF-12 is available at Richer Sounds for £629, lopping £270 off its original price.

It’s worth noting that this Epson model does not include a built-in battery which could be a drawback if you’re looking for a projector to truly take on the go.

Still, the EF-12’s tidy design and punchy picture quality makes it an easy recommendation at this price.

Epson EF-12 was £899 now £629 at Richer Sounds (save £270)

While its lack of built-in battery could be a drawback, this four-star portable projector offers a punchy yet detailed picture that excels in terms of its audio performance.

In our in-depth review, we were impressed by the EF-12’s strong dark detail. When watching Jupiter Ascending in Full HD, for example, we say: “Dark detail is just as impressive as traditional home cinema projectors of a similar price and the added black depth of the EF-12 makes the scene even easier to understand.”

Its motion handling makes fast-paced action easy to view, too. With Deadpool, we comment that “there’s a little judder but no blur to worry about as Deadpool leaps through the air relieving henchman of their body parts.”

Despite all this, it does not earn a five-star rating as it doesn't quite manage as much nuance to colour as the best non-portables, nor deliver quite as much in the way of shading.

But how does it sound? Small projectors often struggle to produce an impactful yet nuanced audio performance, but the Epson EF-12 stands out here.

We find it has an “easy balance across the range almost all the way up the volume settings” as well as offering a decent amount of heft by projector standards.

In terms of connections, there are also two HDMI sockets (ARC and HDCP 2.3 compatible).

As we mentioned, there is no built-in battery but a garden extension cord could well do the trick for outdoor movie adventures. If your wi-fi doesn’t reach that far, you can play local film files through the USB port or from the 10GB of internal storage.

Its build is pretty neat, featuring a retractable kickstand at the front so the projector can prop itself up to a decent angle.

On the top, there’s a row of buttons for power, Bluetooth and volume, but the handy remote control should cover every function you need, from autofocus and auto-keystone to direct access to the system’s app offering.

If all that sounds up your alley, the Epson EF-12 for just £629 at Richer Sounds could be the ideal find for you.

MORE:

Here's our full review of the Epson EF-12

And check out the best portable projectors

Looking for something more? These are best projectors right now