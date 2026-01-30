It's rare for projectors to deliver on both picture and sound, but that's exactly what the Nebula X1 does. For the privilege, you do have to part with quite a lot of cash, although not quite as much thanks to this generous deal.

Here it is. Snap up the four-star Nebula X1 projector for £1800 at Amazon. That's a £400 discount and a return to the record low we saw at Black Friday.

The picture/sound combo means you won't need to splash out on one of the best soundbars but can instead let the X1 take care of everything. It's still expensive but if you want to supercharge your home cinema system, this discount is well worth considering.

This four-star model is a far cry from cheaper projectors such as the Xgimi MoGo 4 and the brand's own Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air.

The triple-laser X1 projector boasts a 4K resolution and a claimed 3500 ANSI lumens of brightness, and it can supposedly project an image up to 300 inches in size.

It also offers an easy set-up experience, with Nebula's AI Spatial Adaptation auto set-up that includes real-time autofocus, keystone correction, ambient light adaptation and wall colour adaptation.

For your streaming needs, the Nebula features the Google TV platform with Netflix built in. You can choose to download all the usual suspects, including Channel 4, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime Video. BBC iPlayer is not available, though you can at least cast it to the projector from your phone as a workaround.

But what about its picture quality? During testing, we found that the “X1’s vibrant colour presentation and depth do provide an impressively immersive experience that feels cinematic”.

One of the biggest surprises came when listening to its audio quality, as the sound is rich and full-bodied for a projector. We noted: “The Nebula X1’s audio makes it stand out from the crowd, as it is rare we have found a projector that can pack such a punch in terms of bass.”

The projector's occasional noisy picture and inconsistent motion handling held it back from receiving a five-star recommendation from us, but it still earned four stars for its overall performance.

So, if you are looking for a 4K projector with a simple set-up and impressively punchy audio, the Nebula X1 for £1800 at Amazon could be the deal for you.

