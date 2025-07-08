To say there's a rivalry between Sony and Denon's home cinema amplifiers would be an understatement. Indeed, the Sony TA-AN1000 and Denon AVR-X2800H are like the John McEnroe and Björn Borg of the AVR world. And now both are reduced for Prime Day – you cannot be serious!

Last time around, we said the Denon was the better buy, as it dropped to £499 during Black Friday. But this time, the Sony gets our vote.

It may have dropped to the same £699 as during Black Friday (its lowest ever price), and the Denon still undercuts it, at £629. But the Denon has been much cheaper before, and the Sony is the better performer. So for our money, the newer Sony is worth the £70 extra.

Sony TA-AN1000 was £999 now £699 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

We loved the Sony TA-AN1000 so much that we didn't just give it five stars, we gave it our Award for the best home cinema receiver under £1500 and bestowed upon it our prestigious Product of the Year Award in 2023 and 2024. While this AVR is still our favourite model on the market, we wouldn't blame you for saving a little more cash and opting for the equally talented Denon.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony TA-AN1000 review Also available at Amazon

Denon AVR-X2800H was £869 now £629 at Richer Sounds (save £240)

The AVR-X2800H is a hugely impressive piece of kit, thanks to its weighty, dynamic and expressive sound combined with an excellent feature set. Don't forget to sign up for a VIP Member Club membership to unlock the full savings on this unit if you're buying through Richer Sounds. Non-members pay the same £699 as the Sony.

Five stars

Read our Denon AVR-X2800H review Also available at Amazon

But really, whichever you opt for, you won't be disappointed. The Denon AVR-X2800H set a new benchmark when it launched in 2022.

In our Denon AVR-X2800H review, we praised its "mature and authoritative sound" and "well-spread soundstage". Dialogue is lively and engaging, while its dynamic ability gives movies a fantastic sense of atmosphere. It's a musical performer too, and soundtracks are communicated with minimal effort.

But the Sony is our current Product of the Year (for two years running), and justifiably so. "Seriously talented" was our verdict in our Sony TA-AN1000 review.

Its dynamics are impressive, and there's plenty of detail to enjoy. There's also a great sense of scale and immersion, while bass remains taut and snappy, powerful yet controlled.

Pitted head to head, the Sony comes out on top. While the Denon provides a smoother and richer presentation, it doesn’t quite pick up on the subtleties in the same way that the Sony does.

The AN1000 feels more emotive and refuses to smooth over any aspects of the sound, whereas the Denon appears to round off higher frequency bite and doesn’t get close to delivering a similar amount of excitement and energy.

That being said, the Denon is still a good choice for those who prefer a smoother, more easy-going listening experience.

