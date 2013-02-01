Trending

Toshiba 32EL933B review

A solid-performing TV, but one without a USP Tested at £280

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

It's a solid-performing TV, yet it's hard to find a USP for this Toshiba

For

  • Bright, punchy colours
  • Smooth motion
  • Decent detail, especially with better sources

Against

  • Poor sound
  • average TV tuner
  • uneven backlight

Toshiba’s TV business has seen something of a resurgence over the past year or so, especially with its latest top-end models.

The Toshiba 32EL993B is neither a new nor top-of-the-range set, however; not unsurprisingly, to get a screen this size for this sort of money, you need to lower your expectations a little. But can it still deliver a decent performance?

Toshiba 32EL993B review: Features
Certainly its features are no more or less than par for the course for a budget TV. The Freeview tuner is SD only, there are a couple of HDMI inputs, plus component and composite connections, a USB input and a PC input. Headphone and optical audio outputs complete your options.

On its pedestal stand this slim edge-LED LCD set looks and feels solid enough and the style won’t have your friends averting their eyes.

It’s the same with the on-screen menus, which are fine and functional rather than beautiful. The remote control is fairly standard, as we’d expect.

Toshiba 32EL993B review: Performance
Toshiba sadly joins the party when it comes to uneven backlighting – something of a common theme on budget TVs.

It’s not an issue unique to this set – far from it – but with darker scenes the patchy lighting towards the corners of the screen is more noticeable on our Toshiba sample than on any other.

As a result, black levels aren’t great, with low-lit scenes and dark leather jackets in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (of which there are plenty) lacking insight.

Brighter scenes fare better, with bright, punchy colours enhanced by sharply drawn edges. Some slow pans show motion handling better than many rivals – maybe thanks to the 100Hz processing – while the overall level of detail is good.

The 1366 x 768-pixel screen does well with HD source material, and DVDs are similarly proficient, again only falling down in terms of low-light scenes.

There’s no sign of HD on the Freeview tuner however, and the picture performance is a little less impressive.

It's lacking in definition and stability next to rivals – we expect better for the money. Another blow to the Toshiba’s potential quality is the sound, especially at high volume.

Toshiba 32EL993B review: Verdict
Ultimately, we can’t quite get behind this Toshiba TV.

It’s inexpensive in isolation, but it struggles to stand out from the crowd with neither price, performance nor features managing to turn our heads.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesEL933
Product LineREGZA
Product NameToshiba 32EL933B
Product Model32EL933
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.toshiba.co.uk
Brand NameToshiba
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerToshiba
Manufacturer Part Number32EL933B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports2

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Standby Power Consumption300 mW
Energy Consumption per Year43.3 kWh
Maximum Resolution1366 x 768
Operating Power Consumption68 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand21.1 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate9 kg
Width with Stand74.6 cm
Weight Approximate8.50 kg
Height with Stand50.7 cm
Width74.6 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth6.4 cm
Height46.7 cm
ColourPiano Black
Dimensions46.7 cm (H): 74.6 cm (W): 6.4 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesDigital Noise Reduction
Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size81.3 cm (32")

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

Video

Digital TunerDVB-C (MPEG4)
Motion Interpolation Technology100 Active Motion Rate
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format720p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Network and Communication

Wireless LANNo

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • 32" High Definition LED TV
  • Remote Control
  • 2 x Batteries
  • Instruction Manual
  • TV Stand

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year