TDK ST700 review

Tonally well balanced and solidly musical Tested at £150

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A classic audio name beats younger pretenders for quality

For

  • Good tonal balance
  • clear treble
  • controlled bass

Against

  • Not quite as good as the best

We were struck by déjà-vu when we saw these new TDKs.

And not for the first time: like the memorably named Fanny Wangs before them, these portable on-ears seem to owe a debt to the Beats Solos, particularly in the design of the headband and earcups.

Still, there’s nothing wrong with imitating a design if it’s a good one – the TDKs look classy and feel solid. That headband squeezes fairly tightly, but the earcups twist to make sure the fit is comfy.

What’s more, these ST700s sound better than both the Beats and the Wangs.

They’re tonally balanced, with clear treble, controlled bass and direct vocals, though not quite that of the very best rivals.

There’s pace and definition to them, but not at the expense of listenability – a solid four stars it is, then.

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.tdkperformance.com
Brand NameTDK Life on Record
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerTDK Life on Record
Manufacturer Part Number61911
Product NameTDK ST700
Product ModelST700

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size40 mm

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response20 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance32 Ohm
Cable Length52 cm
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup
Weight Approximate208.7 g

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone