A new UK Disney Plus deal is looking to woo new and returning users alike by offering access to its Standard with Ads tier for just £1.99 per month.

That’s a hefty discount over the standard £4.99 monthly price for that tier, undercutting every major streaming competitor in the market. But the offer won’t be around for long.

The limited-time promotion – which runs from 11th June until 30th June – delivers four months of Disney Plus Standard with Ads for a total of £7.96, compared to the usual £19.96 it would have cost for the same time period.

Disney+ £1.99 a month for four months

New and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for four months of Disney+ Standard with Ads for just £1.99 per month. You have until 30th June to take advantage of this saving.

Naturally, prices will revert back to the standard £4.99 monthly charge after the first four months have passed.

Also, remember to cancel before it auto-renews, if you’d rather hop around to another service.

This current offer makes Disney's streaming service significantly cheaper than monthly prices for Netflix's Standard with adverts tier (£5.99), Amazon Prime Video (£8.99), and Apple TV+ (£8.99).

The ad-supported Disney Plus tier provides Full HD video with 5.1 surround sound support. It also lets you stream simultaneously on two devices.

Note, however, the ad-supported tier doesn't include download functionality for offline viewing – a feature reserved for Disney's higher-priced monthly Standard (£8.99) and Premium (£12.99) tiers.

With heavy-hitting exclusives like Andor currently available, there’s no shortage of top-shelf content to sink your teeth into.

One of our favourite streaming services, Disney Plus earned five stars in our review, making this offer one to snap up.

