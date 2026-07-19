<a id="elk-ea5d050c-81e6-11f1-8260-4902be53e847"></a><h2 id="ready-for-the-world-cup-final-2">Ready for the World Cup final?</h2>\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-ea5d05c0-81e6-11f1-9d2a-139a0960beba"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:6000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="JVZxQbFpRdkYdLTQpCxmbi" name="Spain vs Argentina" alt="Spain vs Argentina" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JVZxQbFpRdkYdLTQpCxmbi.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="6000" height="3375" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure>\n