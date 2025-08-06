This stylish, five-star Dali Bluetooth speaker has plummeted in price – save £50!

Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but truly entertaining, five-star ones are harder to come by. Fortunately, one of the previous mainstays of our best Bluetooth speakers guide is sporting a rather excellent discount right now.

For just £299 at Peter Tyson, the Dali Katch G2 can be yours for £50 off in Iron Black, Chilly Blue or Caramel White finishes. Despite newer models taking its crown and offering more advanced features, we're still more than happy to recommend this Award-winning Dali portable if sound quality is your priority.

It's a beautifully made design with an equally stunning sound signature. And while we've seen this price drop before, it's still worth talking about.

You'll have to be quick if you are fussy about colourways, though, as at the time of writing, there was only one Caramel White left in stock.

The Katch G2 is a crowd-pleaser, performing well in your home and on the go with a wonderfully detailed, refined and musical presentation. We were so impressed with its clear, agile and neutral sound quality that we gave it a glowing five-star review during our original review and a couple ofWhat Hi-Fi? Awards.

For this premium price (for a Bluetooth speaker), the Dali has a high quality design to justify the price – it even rivals the B&O's Beosound A1 (Gen 3) in style and sound. It is slim enough to slip into your backpack and oozes class with its sleek triangular grille pattern and rubberised cap.

We said in our original review: "The Dali Katch G2 is simply the classiest and best-sounding speaker of its kind you can buy for the money." And while it got knocked off its perch in the best Bluetooth speakers at this level by the bigger, punchier and more feature-packed JBL Xtreme 4, everything we said about its sound and build still remains true today.

It features Bluetooth 5.0, with support for aptX HD and aptX high-quality codecs, and it will last an incredible 30 hours of battery life (dependent on volume and type of music).

You can even pair two Katch G2s together, thanks to the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) feature, which brings you increased volume and greater separation – as long as they're in the same room. Though you can't daisy-chain more than two, it's still a great additional feature.

Overall, if you're looking for a top-performing and incredibly stylish Bluetooth speaker for your home and garden, look no further than the Katch G2 at this excellent discount price of just £299 at Peter Tyson.

