The JBL Flip 6 is now £60 cheaper, than its launch price thanks to a stellar new deal on Amazon.

For just £70 at Amazon, this offer is one of those 'blink and you'll miss it' situations as it is marked with "limited time".

If you're not a huge fan of the camo model, you can pick up any other colour for a still lovely price of £79 at Peter Tyson.

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £70 at Amazon (save £60)

The JBL Flip 6 is a five-star wireless speaker that boasts punchy bass for its size, a useful equaliser feature, and improved clarity and sonic precision. With the release of the JBL Flip 7, we're seeing discounts, but we've never experienced a price this low. Only for the camo model.

Other colours available for £79 at Peter Tyson

Sure, the JBL Flip 7 is the newer gen model, but being new also means it costs more. which is why we're still happy to recommend the older Flip 6.

The Flip 6 is still a stellar five-star speaker in its own right, based on our comparative testing. This is why it's still a key recommendation in best outdoor speakers guide.

Yes, it may look like a long tube, but don't underestimate its ability to come equipped with an impressive spec sheet that makes it seriously competitive in sound, battery life and build.

With the JBL Flip 6, you get a burrito-shaped speaker with some serious bass. Which led us to say in our review:

"The sonic upgrades in terms of clarity and breadth across the frequencies are easy to spot, and if you want more from the midrange and less from the treble, say, you can tweak it in the app. For a nominal price hike over the launch price of the Flip 5, there’s certainly more detail here, too."

We've since praised the Flip 6 time and time again for its improvements and, let's not forget, we said we loved the Flip 6 for its outdoor ability and that is thanks to its impressive dust- and waterproof IP67 rating.

For fans of fine-tuning, there's the matching app that'll let you tweak from the mid range to the treble with ease.

And last but not least, there's a pretty hefty battery life of 12-hours onboard that'll mean you can enjoy your speaker for the entirety of your day-long BBQ or pool party.

All of this adds up to make it a solid option for people looking for a portable, rugged, Bluetooth speaker for less than £100.

