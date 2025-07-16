Looking to pick up one of the best Bluetooth speakers still heavily discounted after Prime Day? The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) ranks among our top picks and is still enjoying a mega price.

For just £158 at Amazon, it's not the £147 enjoyed during the big Amazon sales event of the not-so-distant past, but it's certainly still over £100 off the original retail price.

Sure, the B&O Besound A1 (3rd Gen) has now succeeded this mighty speaker, but while it may be newer, we awarded it four stars (as opposed to the 2nd Gen's five) and it'll also cost you £299. So, it's worth weighing up your options here with this amazing deal.

When we first reviewed the Beosound A1 (2nd Gen), we called it "the weightiest and most refined little speaker we've heard in a while", awarding it five stars for its expansive sound, stunning build, easy-to-use operation and the bonus of Alexa.

This wheel-shaped speaker boasts an impressive 18-hour battery life, which you can extend to an apparent 48 hours at a more conservative level. This battery life, though, beats out the Besound's main competitors, the Sonos Roam 2 (10 hours) and the JBL Flip 7 (up to 16 hours).

Feature-wise, there's support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec and Alexa built-in. While the voice control requires an internet connection, you achieve this by connecting it to your smartphone (or other source) that is itself connected to wi-fi.

A pretty straightforward workaround that'll have you up and running in no time. But, you'll want to make sure your A1 stays within Bluetooth range, which with Bluetooth 5.1 onboard, is claimed to be around 800 feet or 240m.

Typically, a deal on Prime Day stays on Prime Day, but this one hasn't quite left its discount behind. For just £158 at Amazon, it's an excellent deal that we're happy to recommend. But, you'll want to get one soon!

