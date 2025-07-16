It's not Prime Day anymore, but oddly enough, the brand that never discounts its smart speakers...has just discounted both of its smart speakers. Life's funny, sometimes.

Ok, the five-star HomePod Mini was discounted during the Prime Day period, dropping thanks to a £15 discount at O2 rather than Amazon, but now the larger, Award-winning Apple HomePod 2 has also seen its price cut, falling from £299 to £274 at O2. Hey, we'll take it!

Best Apple HomePod deals

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Apple HomePod 2 was £299 now £274 at O2 (save £25)

Well, this is a turn-up for the books. The Apple HomePod 2 almost never enjoys a discount, such is its popularity and Apple's aversion to discounting its smart speakers, but miracles do happen. £25 isn't a colossal saving, but hey, it's better than nothing!

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £84 at O2 (save £15)

Allow us to rub our eyes in disbelief, we do not see deals like this very often. The Apple HomePod Mini is an Award-winning dynamo, but given its popularity and Apple's propensity not to cut prices on its smart speakers, deals are rare. Grab £15 off with both hands before it disappears forever.

Despite having been around for almost five years, the Apple HomePod Mini has enjoyed so few discounts that we can probably count on one hand how many drops it's enjoyed over that period. The HomePod 2 has also been in this world for a good while, but again, discounts have been as rare as Wales winning a rugby match.

Both HomePods remain hugely popular, however, and we can see why. Beautifully made and easy to use, they're designed to work within Apple's impressive iOS ecosystem, harnessing the power of Siri and Apple's S5 chip for the Mini and S7 chip for the mainline HomePod to keep the speakers as smart as possible.

Siri’s real strength when harnessed into a HomePod is its music curation with an Apple Music subscription, learning what you like and personalising things accordingly to impressive effect.

Both smart speakers sound great, too. The Mini outperforms its modest size when the music gets playing, going far louder than we'd expect and rarely struggling to fill any average-sized domestic space. It's clean and composed at all volumes, with an entertaining sound that we find mightily impressive.

The HomePod 2, meanwhile, is a remarkable operator. As we said in our review, "the HomePod 2 has boundless energy all round. Whether you’re playing a dancy number such as Caribou’s Never Come Back, the ridiculous '80s-style metal of Kaisarion by Ghost, the HomePod’s enthusiasm is infectious, its rhythmic drive always exciting and engaging".

Add to that a knack for vocals and excellent detail levels, and you've got an impressive speaker on your hands.

These deals won't be around forever. O2 is the place to be if you've got post-Prime Day blues.

