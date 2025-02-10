Hurry: there's a huge discount on a pair of classy speakers from Fyne

Are you on the lookout for a pair of mid-range speakers to elevate your home listening experience? Then look no further than the Fyne Audio F500 speakers, which are on sale for £499 at Richer Sounds. You'll need to be a VIP member to take advantage of the deal but that is completely free and simply requires filling out a quick sign-up form.

Fyne Audio is a the manufacturer of some excellent speakers, and the F500s are truncated versions of the first Fyne speakers we tested, the F501 towers. We liked those so much that they were named our favourite floorstanders below £1500 at the 2018 What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Best Fyne Audio F500 deal

Fyne Audio Audio F500: was £799 now £499 at Richer Sounds The F500 speakers are stylish, easy to position and, best of all, thoroughly musical. For a limited time only, Richer Sounds has dropped their price to £499, for VIP members. That's not an exclusive club, though: sign up for the membership at no cost and start benefiting from instant savings. This deal is for the Black Oak and Dark Oak finishes. Four stars

You can read about the sound quality of these speakers in our Fyne Audio F500 review. We praise the impressive low end, with "sufficient punch to deal heavy kicks and the smoothness to feed bubbling pulses and luscious pedals." This results in a warm and welcoming sound. Many standmount speakers can sound small, but the F500s give the midrange real purchase with that support coming from the lower registers.

The build quality of these speakers is impressive as well. In terms of compatibility, the downfiring port, with a cone-shaped BassTrax Tractix diffuser, aims for 360-degree dispersion of the soundwaves, as well as allowing for increased versatility when it comes to placement in regards to a back wall.

At £300 off the list price, you can't really go wrong with the Fyne Audio F500s.

