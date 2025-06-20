If you're searching for bold, room-filling sound, the floorstanding Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 represent superb value, dropping from their original price of £1999 to £1799 at Peter Tyson. That's a saving of £200 on one of the biggest names in hi-fi.

We've seen the B&W towers drop even further during last year's Black Friday sales, but if you're desperate for a bargain right here, right now, this is the one to go for. After all, there's no guarantee they'll be discounted the next time Black Friday rolls around.

Best Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders deal

Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 was £1999 now £1799 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

It's always a good day when a pair of B&W speakers drop by any amount. We've seen the Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders fall during the Black Friday period, and while this isn't the biggest drop ever, £200 off isn't to be sniffed at. Bowers & Wilkins towers plus an extra 200 quid in your back pocket? Not a bad deal, that.

Deal on all colourways

Deal also at Richer Sounds

The Bowers & Wilkins 603 S3 floorstanders are the largest and most expensive speakers in the 600 series, designed for “larger rooms and home theatres”, packing in a 25mm titanium dome tweeter, B&W’s custom Continuum 15cm midrange cone and a pair of 16.5cm paper bass drivers.

Much of the clever tech and core DNA from the costlier 700 series has trickled down to the 600 range, including a more powerful motor assembly for the midrange driver, which uses a special type of foam to suppress resonances in pursuit of a purer, clearer sound.

The 603 S3 are sizeable towers, standing at 102cm high when mounted on their provided plinths and making their rival PMC Prodigy 5 look titchy by comparison. Whether sitting on their plinths or not, these are big boys, and the sound they produce lives up to their physical presence.

For would-be buyers with a suitably large space in which the 603 S3 can feel most comfortable, the Bowers towers make a terrific amount of sense. These are authoritative, large-scale speakers, with a broad, full sound that thrives in spaces in which the floorstanders have room to breathe.

To quote from our review, "There’s fullness and weight (to the music), with lots of drive and power that will please anyone looking for their music to enjoy a whole load of weight and muscle."

They're detailed and clear, as you'd expect from a pair of B&W speakers, bringing out the best of Björk like it's no big deal and making Bachelorette soar by revealing lavishly textured strings and the nuances of the Icelandic vocalist's idiosyncratic delivery. Add to that some taught, weighty bass and it's hard not to be impressed.

True, the PMC Prodigy 5 will give you a greater sense of dynamic range to give your records that extra feeling of fun, but the 603 S3 are hugely competent floorstanders that are looking for the right buyer and, more importantly, the right home to call their own.

With a £200 saving off the retail price available now, that home could be yours...

