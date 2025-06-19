These five-star Wharfedale floorstanders have dropped in price again – save a whopping £400!
Stunning Wharfedale sound at a new low price
For the money, it's fair to say the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 remain some of the best floorstanding speakers to pass through our test rooms in the last couple of years.
We tested these sizeable towers back in 2022, awarding them five stars at their original £1199 asking price. We were so impressed we went one step further, handing them a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award at the end of the year for their stellar efforts.
That's a lot of pedigree, all of which you can nab for just £799 at Peter Tyson, taking a £400-sized bite out of their original £1199 asking price. That's a lot of speaker for the money and, by our reckoning, the lowest they've ever been.
Best Wharfedale Evo 4.4 floorstander deal
Wharfedale Evo 4.4 was £1199 now £799 at Peter Tyson (save £400)
The imposing Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades, but they're also natural and easy to listen to when the moment requires. Give them space to breathe and we guarantee you’ll be blown away by their outstanding performance.
Deal also at Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks
In our original Wharfedale Evo 4.4 review, we stated that the Evo 4.4 "pack in a lot of tech and use it to deliver a class-leading sound” – recommendations don’t get any clearer or straightforward than that.
Because the Wharfedales are large, hefty floorstanders, you’ll need a decent amount of space for them to shine, but if you do have the room, you’ll be rewarded with a hugely entertaining sound.
Unsurprisingly, the Evo 4.4's delivery is suitably large-scale and authoritative, with the speakers showcasing impressive dynamic reach to give your those tangible swings in emotion and drama.
Leading and trailing edges to notes are well-defined, while the Wharfedale also manage to dig out an excellent amount of detail. In our review, we highlighted “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”.
The mighty floorstanders deliver nuance and texture that lesser rivals struggle to convey, while their sense of timing is surefooted and accurate enough to grab your attention and keep it for the entire duration of any track you decide to play.
As you'd expect from Wharfedale speakers at this level, the standard of build and finish is extremely high, whether we're referring to the speaker cabinets, terminals or drive units. Just make sure you partner the Evo 4.4 with suitably talented electronics – the Cyrus CDi CD player coupled with the Rega Elex-R were our original suggestions – and they will absolutely fly.
With the right kit behind them, the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 hit the spot with any genre you throw their way. At this discounted price of £799, we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and want to make the jump from a budget standmounter to a mature and hugely capable floorstander.
