Sensational hi-fi deal sees Q Acoustics' Award-winning five-star speakers drop to lowest price ever

The Q Acoustics 5040 are no ordinary towers. Currently, they're some of the best floorstanding speakers on the market. Not only did we rate them five stars during testing, at the 2024 What Hi-Fi? Awards, we crowned them the 'best floorstanding speaker £500-£1500'.

They are stunning at their full price of £999, so the fact they are down to £789 at Peter Tyson (and Richer Sounds) makes them quite the proposition. This is the lowest price we've seen them at, beating the £879 we saw during Black Friday last year. Take advantage now, while the deal is still hot.

Best Q Acoustics 5040 floorstanding speakers deal

Q Acoustics 5040 was £999 now £789 at Peter Tyson (save £210)

The Q Acoustics 5040 are superb speakers that deliver an insightful, expressive and entertaining performance at a very reasonable price. This is the lowest we've seen them drop so far, with £210 off representing a very healthy saving we can't ignore. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Award winners.

If you're searching for a sub-£1000 pair of floorstanders that don't take up loads of space but deliver the sonic goods, this is the place to start. We're struggling to think of a more impressively entertaining and expressive pair of floorstanders at this level.

The unassumingly compact 5040 employ Q Acoustics' standard twin mid/bass driver with a tweeter in the middle layout, a configuration that has helped the brand deliver the goods in terms of sonic dispersion and integration. The 5040's mid/bass drivers, use Q Acoustics' new 'Continuous Curved Cone', designed to balance the benefits of a standard conical cone and a traditional flared shape.

The results are spectacular. As our Q Acoustics 5040 review attests, the 5040 are "wonderfully clear and precise, with the leading edges of notes crisply defined and rendered without any excess harshness", delivering "plenty of detail here from lush instrumental textures to the subtle clues that go into defining the acoustic space of the recording venue". Their capacity to entertain is near-unmatched at this level, thrilling us with rising crescendos and evocative, well-managed ebbs to make your music sound like a real performance rather than a rote, mechanical recording.

They are nicely made speakers on the outside, and there's a lot to be said for their refined, unobtrusive aesthetic. What we would say is that they do need a little care with partnering, as their front-footed nature means you will want an amp or source that isn't too overenthusiastic. "Partner them with refined electronics and you won’t go far wrong," to quote our review.

This is one of the best hi-fi speaker deals we've seen in 2025 so far and at £789 at Peter Tyson we think it's going to take some beating.

