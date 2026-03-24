The 5050 are a new dawn for Q Acoustics, marking a new sonic signature as well as a move to a different price bracket.

It's a sonic signature we certainly got on board with, as five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award will tell you.

And the price point has just got better too – the Q Acoustics 5050 are down to £1119 at Sevenoaks.

That's £180 off what was already a very competitive price, and the lowest we've seen the floorstanders go. You'll also get a free 3m QED Silver Anniversary XT Speaker Cable to boot!

We were suitably enamoured of the Q Acoustics 5050, which is our mid-range pick of the best floorstanding speakers.

As a member of the 5000 range, the 5050 shares a lot in common design-wise with the Award-winning Q Acoustics 5040. The main difference is larger twin mid/bass drivers (15cm vs. 12.5cm) and a larger cabinet (39.7 litres vs 27 litres), making the 5050 a better choice for larger spaces.

Despite the increase in size, there’s no sign of overreaching for the Q Acoustics towers.

“There is no questioning the clarity and insight on offer though,” our Q Acoustics 5050 review reads. “Like their junior siblings, these speakers dig up plenty of detail.

“They can delve into complex productions such as Steve Reich’s Music For 18 Musicians and deliver clear insights. They never sound confused and manage to keep hold of a multitude of instrumental strands without losing track of the musical whole. That is not an easy thing to do.”

The 5050 are particularly impressive with bass, remaining composed and unstressed even at high volume. In short, they offer some of the most controlled and articulate bass we have heard from a tower at this level.

The 5050 do need some care with partnering, though, especially as their presentation can be a touch forward if not properly managed.

While the 5050 will provide a decent sound with budget amplifiers, we recommend looking at more talented options – Arcam’s A5 (or A5+) and the Cambridge Audio XA81 are good starting points.

Partner those with a decent source such as the Arcam CD5 CD player or Rega Planar 3 record player and you have a heck of a system on your hands.

Smartly finished and a delightful listen, the Q Acoustics 5050 offer grace and power at a really competitive price. With £180 off at Sevenoaks, they're even more tempting.

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Read our full Q Acoustics 5050 review

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