Five-star floorstanders with one-fifth off
The Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 are refined, entertaining and well-built, and the recipient of more than one What Hi-Fi? Award.
So imagine our delight when we saw the flooorstanders get a 20 per cent discount on Black Friday. Better yet, the Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 has stayed at that price – you can still get them for £399 at Richer Sounds.
That's a solid £100 saving from their £499 testing price!
Wharfedale’s Diamond 12.3 floorstanders offer a superbly balanced presentation, expressive and revealing midrange and a pleasing build and finish. See for yourself why we've been singing their praises since 2022 with a £100 saving.
The Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 come highly recommended for a first hi-fi system, thanks to an excellent combination of performance and affordability.
They're also reasonably sized for floorstanders, with their 98 x 18 x 32cm dimensions not requiring acres of room.
The 2.5-way design employs the upper 13cm driver for everything from midrange downwards, leaving the second one to reinforce the lows. The cone material on both drivers is also made of Klarity, a mix of polypropylene and mica, for a nice balance of lightness, rigidity and damping.
The tweeter is an old favourite: a 25mm coated woven polyester soft dome that has been used throughout the Diamond 12 range and performed admirably.
This includes the Diamond 12.3, which are sensational sonically.
"As we move from Jay Z’s Blueprint 3 to Kate Bush’s Hounds Of Love, we appreciate the 12.3’s articulate and expressive midrange and the seamless integration between the drive units," our Wharfedale Diamond 12.3 review reads.
"We like how Wharfedale has avoided excess; there’s enough bass weight to satisfy but not so much that it spoils the balance of the presentation. The lows are agile, satisfyingly rich and textured with it."
Truly talented affordable floorstanders are a tough nut to crack, but Wharfedale has more than risen to the challenge. If you're after terrific towers on a budget, make this Richer Sounds deal your first port of call.
